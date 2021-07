Maurice Jones-Drew doesn’t think it’s really close as to who is the best running back in the NFL. Ever hear of former Alabama star and Heisman trophy winner Derrick Henry?. Henry has been nothing but a star in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, including eclipsing 2,000 yards in 2020, helping the Titans make the playoffs once again. After being the star of the Tennessee offense over the last two years, Henry made his case to be the best in the league.