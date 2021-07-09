Cancel
A clinical deep learning framework for continually learning from cardiac signals across diseases, time, modalities, and institutions

By Dani Kiyasseh, Tingting Zhu, David Clifton
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep learning algorithms trained on instances that violate the assumption of being independent and identically distributed (i.i.d.) are known to experience destructive interference, a phenomenon characterized by a degradation in performance. Such a violation, however, is ubiquitous in clinical settings where data are streamed temporally from different clinical sites and from a multitude of physiological sensors. To mitigate this interference, we propose a continual learning strategy, entitled CLOPS, that employs a replay buffer. To guide the storage of instances into the buffer, we propose end-to-end trainable parameters, termed task-instance parameters, that quantify the difficulty with which data points are classified by a deep-learning system. We validate the interpretation of these parameters via clinical domain knowledge. To replay instances from the buffer, we exploit uncertainty-based acquisition functions. In three of the four continual learning scenarios, reflecting transitions across diseases, time, data modalities, and healthcare institutions, we show that CLOPS outperforms the state-of-the-art methods, GEM1 and MIR2. We also conduct extensive ablation studies to demonstrate the necessity of the various components of our proposed strategy. Our framework has the potential to pave the way for diagnostic systems that remain robust over time.

Interpretable deep learning for the remote characterisation of ambulation in multiple sclerosis using smartphones

The emergence of digital technologies such as smartphones in healthcare applications have demonstrated the possibility of developing rich, continuous, and objective measures of multiple sclerosis (MS) disability that can be administered remotely and out-of-clinic. Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) may capture a richer representation of healthy and MS-related ambulatory characteristics from the raw smartphone-based inertial sensor data than standard feature-based methodologies. To overcome the typical limitations associated with remotely generated health data, such as low subject numbers, sparsity, and heterogeneous data, a transfer learning (TL) model from similar large open-source datasets was proposed. Our TL framework leveraged the ambulatory information learned on human activity recognition (HAR) tasks collected from wearable smartphone sensor data. It was demonstrated that fine-tuning TL DCNN HAR models towards MS disease recognition tasks outperformed previous Support Vector Machine (SVM) feature-based methods, as well as DCNN models trained end-to-end, by upwards of 8–15%. A lack of transparency of “black-box” deep networks remains one of the largest stumbling blocks to the wider acceptance of deep learning for clinical applications. Ensuing work therefore aimed to visualise DCNN decisions attributed by relevance heatmaps using Layer-Wise Relevance Propagation (LRP). Through the LRP framework, the patterns captured from smartphone-based inertial sensor data that were reflective of those who are healthy versus people with MS (PwMS) could begin to be established and understood. Interpretations suggested that cadence-based measures, gait speed, and ambulation-related signal perturbations were distinct characteristics that distinguished MS disability from healthy participants. Robust and interpretable outcomes, generated from high-frequency out-of-clinic assessments, could greatly augment the current in-clinic assessment picture for PwMS, to inform better disease management techniques, and enable the development of better therapeutic interventions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Prospective clinical deployment of machine learning in radiation oncology

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to make cancer care more accessible, efficient, cost-effective and personalized. However, meticulously planned prospective deployment strategies are required to validate the performance of these technologies in real-world clinical settings and overcome the human trust barrier.
Public HealthNature.com

Deep learning for COVID-19 detection based on CT images

COVID-19 has tremendously impacted patients and medical systems globally. Computed tomography images can effectively complement the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction testing. This study adopted a convolutional neural network for COVID-19 testing. We examined the performance of different pre-trained models on CT testing and identified that larger, out-of-field datasets boost the testing power of the models. This suggests that a priori knowledge of the models from out-of-field training is also applicable to CT images. The proposed transfer learning approach proves to be more successful than the current approaches described in literature. We believe that our approach has achieved the state-of-the-art performance in identification thus far. Based on experiments with randomly sampled training datasets, the results reveal a satisfactory performance by our model. We investigated the relevant visual characteristics of the CT images used by the model; these may assist clinical doctors in manual screening.
ScienceNature.com

Rapid protein model refinement by deep learning

A graph-neural-network-based framework is proposed for the refinement of protein structure models, substantially improving the efficacy and efficiency of refining protein models when compared with the state-of-the-art approaches. Proteins play a fundamental role in almost all biological processes and can be defined as linear chains of amino acids (residues) that...
ScienceNature.com

Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Essential roles of plexin-B3 oligodendrocyte precursor cells in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease

The role of oligodendrocyte lineage cells, the largest glial population in the adult central nervous system (CNS), in the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) remains elusive. Here, we developed a culture method for adult oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (aOPCs). Fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) promotes survival and proliferation of NG2+ aOPCs in a serum-free defined medium; a subpopulation (~5%) of plexin-B3+ aOPCs was also found. FGF2 withdrawal decreased NG2+, but increased plexin-B3+ aOPCs and Aβ1-42 secretion. Plexin-B3+ aOPCs were distributed throughout the adult rat brain, although less densely than NG2+ aOPCs. Spreading depolarization induced delayed cortical plexin-B3+ aOPC gliosis in the ipsilateral remote cortex. Furthermore, extracellular Aβ1-42 accumulation was occasionally found around plexin-B3+ aOPCs near the lesions. In AD brains, virtually all cortical SPs were immunostained for plexin-B3, and plexin-B3 levels increased significantly in the Sarkosyl-soluble fractions. These findings suggest that plexin-B3+ aOPCs may play essential roles in AD pathogenesis, as natural Aβ-secreting cells.
ComputersScience Daily

Novel techniques extract more accurate data from images degraded by environmental factors

Computer vision technology is increasingly used in areas such as automatic surveillance systems, self-driving cars, facial recognition, healthcare and social distancing tools. Users require accurate and reliable visual information to fully harness the benefits of video analytics applications but the quality of the video data is often affected by environmental factors such as rain, night-time conditions or crowds (where there are multiple images of people overlapping with each other in a scene). Using computer vision and deep learning, a team of researchers led by Yale-NUS College Associate Professor of Science (Computer Science) Robby Tan, who is also from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Faculty of Engineering, has developed novel approaches that resolve the problem of low-level vision in videos caused by rain and night-time conditions, as well as improve the accuracy of 3D human pose estimation in videos.
CancerNature.com

A pan-cancer landscape of somatic mutations in non-unique regions of the human genome

A substantial fraction of the human genome displays high sequence similarity with at least one other genomic sequence, posing a challenge for the identification of somatic mutations from short-read sequencing data. Here we annotate genomic variants in 2,658 cancers from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) cohort with links to similar sites across the human genome. We train a machine learning model to use signals distributed over multiple genomic sites to call somatic events in non-unique regions and validate the data against linked-read sequencing in an independent dataset. Using this approach, we uncover previously hidden mutations in ~1,700 coding sequences and in thousands of regulatory elements, including in known cancer genes, immunoglobulins and highly mutated gene families. Mutations in non-unique regions are consistent with mutations in unique regions in terms of mutation burden and substitution profiles. The analysis provides a systematic summary of the mutation events in non-unique regions at a genome-wide scale across multiple human cancers.
HealthNature.com

Establishing a second-generation artificial intelligence-based system for improving diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients with rare diseases

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Patients with rare diseases are a major challenge for healthcare systems. These patients face three major obstacles: late diagnosis and misdiagnosis, lack of proper response to therapies, and absence of valid monitoring tools. We reviewed the relevant literature on first-generation artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms which were designed to improve the management of chronic diseases. The shortage of big data resources and the inability to provide patients with clinical value limit the use of these AI platforms by patients and physicians. In the present study, we reviewed the relevant literature on the obstacles encountered in the management of patients with rare diseases. Examples of currently available AI platforms are presented. The use of second-generation AI-based systems that are patient-tailored is presented. The system provides a means for early diagnosis and a method for improving the response to therapies based on clinically meaningful outcome parameters. The system may offer a patient-tailored monitoring tool that is based on parameters that are relevant to patients and caregivers and provides a clinically meaningful tool for follow-up. The system can provide an inclusive solution for patients with rare diseases and ensures adherence based on clinical responses. It has the potential advantage of not being dependent on large datasets and is a dynamic system that adapts to ongoing changes in patients’ disease and response to therapy.
ComputersEurekAlert

Scientists adopt deep learning for multi-object tracking

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Computer vision has progressed much over the past decade and made its way into all sorts of relevant applications, both in academia and in our daily lives. There are, however, some tasks in this field that are still extremely difficult for computers to perform with acceptable accuracy and speed. One example is object tracking, which involves recognizing persistent objects in video footage and tracking their movements. While computers can simultaneously track more objects than humans, they usually fail to discriminate the appearance of different objects. This, in turn, can lead to the algorithm to mix up objects in a scene and ultimately produce incorrect tracking results.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Deep Learning, Predictive Analytics Helps Identify Chronic Diseases

- Researchers from the Buck Institute and Stanford University have created an inflammatory clock for aging (iAge) that uses deep learning and predictive analytics to determine immunological health and chronic diseases associated with aging. By utilizing artificial intelligence technology, researchers studied the blood immunome of 1001 people. The team of...
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Type 1 diabetes patients increase CXCR4 and CXCR7 haematopoietic and endothelial progenitor cells with exercise, but the response is attenuated

Exercise mobilizes angiogenic cells, which stimulate vascular repair. However, limited research suggests exercise-induced increase of endothelial progenitor cell (EPCs) is completely lacking in type 1 diabetes (T1D). Clarification, along with investigating how T1D influences exercise-induced increases of other angiogenic cells (hematopoietic progenitor cells; HPCs) and cell surface expression of chemokine receptor 4 (CXCR4) and 7 (CXCR7), is needed. Thirty T1D patients and 30 matched non-diabetes controls completed 45 min of incline walking. Circulating HPCs (CD34+, CD34+CD45dim) and EPCs (CD34+VEGFR2+, CD34+CD45dimVEGFR2+), and subsequent expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7, were enumerated by flow cytometry at rest and post-exercise. Counts of HPCs, EPCs and expression of CXCR4 and CXCR7 were significantly lower at rest in the T1D group. In both groups, exercise increased circulating angiogenic cells. However, increases was largely attenuated in the T1D group, up to 55% lower, with CD34+ (331 ± 437 Δcells/mL vs. 734 ± 876 Δcells/mL p = 0.048), CD34+VEGFR2+ (171 ± 342 Δcells/mL vs. 303 ± 267 Δcells/mL, p = 0.006) and CD34+VEGFR2+CXCR4+ (126 ± 242 Δcells/mL vs. 218 ± 217 Δcells/mL, p = 0.040) significantly lower. Exercise-induced increases of angiogenic cells is possible in T1D patients, albeit attenuated compared to controls. Decreased mobilization likely results in reduced migration to, and repair of, vascular damage, potentially limiting the cardiovascular benefits of exercise.
ScienceNature.com

An implantable human stem cell-derived tissue-engineered rostral migratory stream for directed neuronal replacement

The rostral migratory stream (RMS) facilitates neuroblast migration from the subventricular zone to the olfactory bulb throughout adulthood. Brain lesions attract neuroblast migration out of the RMS, but resultant regeneration is insufficient. Increasing neuroblast migration into lesions has improved recovery in rodent studies. We previously developed techniques for fabricating an astrocyte-based Tissue-Engineered RMS (TE-RMS) intended to redirect endogenous neuroblasts into distal brain lesions for sustained neuronal replacement. Here, we demonstrate that astrocyte-like-cells can be derived from adult human gingiva mesenchymal stem cells and used for TE-RMS fabrication. We report that key proteins enriched in the RMS are enriched in TE-RMSs. Furthermore, the human TE-RMS facilitates directed migration of immature neurons in vitro. Finally, human TE-RMSs implanted in athymic rat brains redirect migration of neuroblasts out of the endogenous RMS. By emulating the brain’s most efficient means for directing neuroblast migration, the TE-RMS offers a promising new approach to neuroregenerative medicine.
HealthNature.com

Association between chronic low back pain and degree of stress: a nationwide cross-sectional study

Low back pain (LBP) is a very common health problem worldwide, and has a major impact on quality of life. This is a cross-sectional study using data obtained from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) to investigate the health and nutritional status of Korean people, conducted in 2013, 2014, and 2015. The total of 8,473 patients included in the analysis. A 357 (19.34%) subjects in the chronic LBP group and 1,697 (25.61%) subjects in the no chronic LBP group reported no stress (P < 0.001). The numbers of subjects reporting mild, moderate, and severe stress in the two groups were 934 (50.6%) vs. 3,785 (57.11%), 432 (23.4%) vs. 910 (13.73%), and 123 (6.66%) and 235 (3.55%), respectively (all P < 0.001). Multiple logistic regression analysis with full adjustment for other variables indicated higher OR for severe stress (OR 2.82, P < 0.001) than moderate (OR 2.54, P < 0.001) and mild (OR 1.55, P < 0.001) stress. We confirmed that there was a significant association between chronic LBP and degree of stress. Therefore, the degree of stress should be assessed in clinical treatment of chronic LBP patients.
ScienceNature.com

Quantitative characterization of recombinase-based digitizer circuits enables predictable amplification of biological signals

Many synthetic gene circuits are restricted to single-use applications or require iterative refinement for incorporation into complex systems. One example is the recombinase-based digitizer circuit, which has been used to improve weak or leaky biological signals. Here we present a workflow to quantitatively define digitizer performance and predict responses to different input signals. Using a combination of signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), area under a receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC), and fold change (FC), we evaluate three small-molecule inducible digitizer designs demonstrating FC up to 508x and SNR up to 3.77 dB. To study their behavior further and improve modularity, we develop a mixed phenotypic/mechanistic model capable of predicting digitizer configurations that amplify a synNotch cell-to-cell communication signal (Δ SNR up to 2.8 dB). We hope the metrics and modeling approaches here will facilitate incorporation of these digitizers into other systems while providing an improved workflow for gene circuit characterization.
HealthNature.com

An inflammatory clock for healthy aging

Inflammation is known to be elevated with progressive age. In this issue, Sayed et al. identify a group of circulating cytokines that correlate with health decline in aging, particularly the chemokine CXCL9. The findings offer a new understanding of how wellbeing and biological resilience are independent from chronological age. Our...
ScienceNature.com

Tree-aggregated predictive modeling of microbiome data

Modern high-throughput sequencing technologies provide low-cost microbiome survey data across all habitats of life at unprecedented scale. At the most granular level, the primary data consist of sparse counts of amplicon sequence variants or operational taxonomic units that are associated with taxonomic and phylogenetic group information. In this contribution, we leverage the hierarchical structure of amplicon data and propose a data-driven and scalable tree-guided aggregation framework to associate microbial subcompositions with response variables of interest. The excess number of zero or low count measurements at the read level forces traditional microbiome data analysis workflows to remove rare sequencing variants or group them by a fixed taxonomic rank, such as genus or phylum, or by phylogenetic similarity. By contrast, our framework, which we call trac (tree-aggregation of compositional data), learns data-adaptive taxon aggregation levels for predictive modeling, greatly reducing the need for user-defined aggregation in preprocessing while simultaneously integrating seamlessly into the compositional data analysis framework. We illustrate the versatility of our framework in the context of large-scale regression problems in human gut, soil, and marine microbial ecosystems. We posit that the inferred aggregation levels provide highly interpretable taxon groupings that can help microbiome researchers gain insights into the structure and functioning of the underlying ecosystem of interest.
MusicNature.com

Cochlear SGN neurons elevate pain thresholds in response to music

The C-tactile (CLTM) peripheral nervous system is involved in social bonding in primates and humans through its capacity to trigger the brain’s endorphin system. Since the mammalian cochlea has an unusually high density of similar neurons (type-II spiral ganglion neurons, SGNs), we hypothesise that their function may have been exploited for social bonding by co-opting head movements in response to music and other rhythmic movements of the head in social contexts. Music provides one of many cultural behavioural mechanisms for ‘virtual grooming’ in that it is used to trigger the endorphin system with many people simultaneously so as to bond both dyadic relationships and large groups. Changes in pain threshold across an activity are a convenient proxy assay for endorphin uptake in the brain, and we use this, in two experiments, to show that pain thresholds are higher when nodding the head than when sitting still.

