Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Structural basis of LAIR1 targeting by polymorphic Plasmodium RIFINs

By Kai Xu, Yiran Wang, Chen-Hsiang Shen, Yiwei Chen, Baoshan Zhang, Kevin Liu, Yaroslav Tsybovsky, Shuishu Wang, S. Katie Farney, Jason Gorman, Tyler Stephens, Raffaello Verardi, Yongping Yang, Tongqing Zhou, Gwo-Yu Chuang, Antonio Lanzavecchia, Luca Piccoli, Peter D. Kwong
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIFIN, a large family of Plasmodium variant surface antigens, plays a crucial role in malaria pathogenesis by mediating immune suppression through activation of inhibitory receptors such as LAIR1, and antibodies with LAIR1 inserts have been identified that bind infected erythrocytes through RIFIN. However, details of RIFIN-mediated LAIR1 recognition and receptor activation have been unclear. Here, we use negative-stain EM to define the architecture of LAIR1-inserted antibodies and determine crystal structures of RIFIN-variable 2 (V2) domain in complex with a LAIR1 domain. These structures reveal the LAIR1-binding region of RIFIN to be hydrophobic and membrane-distal, to exhibit extensive structural diversity, and to interact with RIFIN-V2 in a one-to-one fashion. Through structural and sequence analysis of various LAIR1 constructs, we identify essential elements of RIFIN-binding on LAIR1. Furthermore, a structure-derived LAIR1-binding sequence signature ascertained >20 LAIR1-binding RIFINs, including some from P. falciparum field strains and Plasmodium species infecting gorillas and chimpanzees.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plasmodium Falciparum#Endoglycosidase H#Ge#Rifin V2#Mgc348#Rifins#Vh#Type 3#Ch1#Rifin V2#6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Related
PhysicsNature.com

Controlled multi-photon subtraction with cascaded Rydberg superatoms as single-photon absorbers

The preparation of light pulses with well-defined quantum properties requires precise control at the individual photon level. Here, we demonstrate exact and controlled multi-photon subtraction from incoming light pulses. We employ a cascaded system of tightly confined cold atom ensembles with strong, collectively enhanced coupling of photons to Rydberg states. The excitation blockade resulting from interactions between Rydberg atoms limits photon absorption to one per ensemble and rapid dephasing of the collective excitation suppresses stimulated re-emission of the photon. We experimentally demonstrate subtraction with up to three absorbers. Furthermore, we present a thorough theoretical analysis of our scheme where we identify weak Raman decay of the long-lived Rydberg state as the main source of infidelity in the subtracted photon number and investigate the performance of the multi-photon subtractor for increasing absorber numbers in the presence of Raman decay.
ScienceNature.com

Fast holographic scattering compensation for deep tissue biological imaging

Scattering in biological tissues is a major barrier for in vivo optical imaging of all but the most superficial structures. Progress toward overcoming the distortions caused by scattering in turbid media has been made by shaping the excitation wavefront to redirect power into a single point in the imaging plane. However, fast, non-invasive determination of the required wavefront compensation remains challenging. Here, we introduce a quickly converging algorithm for non-invasive scattering compensation, termed DASH, in which holographic phase stepping interferometry enables new phase information to be updated after each measurement. This leads to rapid improvement of the wavefront correction, forming a focus after just one measurement iteration and achieving an order of magnitude higher signal enhancement at this stage than the previous state-of-the-art. Using DASH, we demonstrate two-photon fluorescence imaging of microglia cells in highly turbid mouse hippocampal tissue down to a depth of 530 μm.
WildlifeNature.com

Structural basis of LhcbM5-mediated state transitions in green algae

In green algae and plants, state transitions serve as a short-term light-acclimation process in the regulation of the light-harvesting capacity of photosystems I and II (PSI and PSII, respectively). During the process, a portion of light-harvesting complex II (LHCII) is phosphorylated, dissociated from PSII and binds with PSI to form the supercomplex PSI–LHCI–LHCII. Here, we report high-resolution structures of PSI–LHCI–LHCII from Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, revealing the mechanism of assembly between the PSI–LHCI complex and two phosphorylated LHCII trimers containing all four types of LhcbM protein. Two specific LhcbM isoforms, namely LhcbM1 and LhcbM5, directly interact with the PSI core through their phosphorylated amino terminal regions. Furthermore, biochemical and functional studies on mutant strains lacking either LhcbM1 or LhcbM5 indicate that only LhcbM5 is indispensable in supercomplex formation. The results unravel the specific interactions and potential excitation energy transfer routes between green algal PSI and two phosphorylated LHCIIs.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for chemokine recognition and receptor activation of chemokine receptor CCR5

The chemokine receptor CCR5 plays a vital role in immune surveillance and inflammation. However, molecular details that govern its endogenous chemokine recognition and receptor activation remain elusive. Here we report three cryo-electron microscopy structures of Gi1 protein-coupled CCR5 in a ligand-free state and in complex with the chemokine MIP-1α or RANTES, as well as the crystal structure of MIP-1α-bound CCR5. These structures reveal distinct binding modes of the two chemokines and a specific accommodate pattern of the chemokine for the distal N terminus of CCR5. Together with functional data, the structures demonstrate that chemokine-induced rearrangement of toggle switch and plasticity of the receptor extracellular region are critical for receptor activation, while a conserved tryptophan residue in helix II acts as a trigger of receptor constitutive activation.
ScienceNature.com

Structure and function of retroviral integrase

A hallmark of retroviral replication is establishment of the proviral state, wherein a DNA copy of the viral RNA genome is stably incorporated into a host cell chromosome. Integrase is the viral enzyme responsible for the catalytic steps involved in this process, and integrase strand transfer inhibitors are widely used to treat people living with HIV. Over the past decade, a series of X-ray crystallography and cryogenic electron microscopy studies have revealed the structural basis of retroviral DNA integration. A variable number of integrase molecules congregate on viral DNA ends to assemble a conserved intasome core machine that facilitates integration. The structures additionally informed on the modes of integrase inhibitor action and the means by which HIV acquires drug resistance. Recent years have witnessed the development of allosteric integrase inhibitors, a highly promising class of small molecules that antagonize viral morphogenesis. In this Review, we explore recent insights into the organization and mechanism of the retroviral integration machinery and highlight open questions as well as new directions in the field.
ChemistryNature.com

Structural basis of the stereoselective formation of the spirooxindole ring in the biosynthesis of citrinadins

Prenylated indole alkaloids featuring spirooxindole rings possess a 3R or 3S carbon stereocenter, which determines the bioactivities of these compounds. Despite the stereoselective advantages of spirooxindole biosynthesis compared with those of organic synthesis, the biocatalytic mechanism for controlling the 3R or 3S-spirooxindole formation has been elusive. Here, we report an oxygenase/semipinacolase CtdE that specifies the 3S-spirooxindole construction in the biosynthesis of 21R-citrinadin A. High-resolution X-ray crystal structures of CtdE with the substrate and cofactor, together with site-directed mutagenesis and computational studies, illustrate the catalytic mechanisms for the possible β-face epoxidation followed by a regioselective collapse of the epoxide intermediate, which triggers semipinacol rearrangement to form the 3S-spirooxindole. Comparing CtdE with PhqK, which catalyzes the formation of the 3R-spirooxindole, we reveal an evolutionary branch of CtdE in specific 3S spirocyclization. Our study provides deeper insights into the stereoselective catalytic machinery, which is important for the biocatalysis design to synthesize spirooxindole pharmaceuticals.
ScienceNature.com

The molecular basis for SARS-CoV-2 binding to dog ACE2

SARS-CoV-2 can infect many domestic animals, including dogs. Herein, we show that dog angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (dACE2) can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein receptor binding domain (RBD), and that both pseudotyped and authentic SARS-CoV-2 can infect dACE2-expressing cells. We solved the crystal structure of RBD in complex with dACE2 and found that the total number of contact residues, contact atoms, hydrogen bonds and salt bridges at the binding interface in this complex are slightly fewer than those in the complex of the RBD and human ACE2 (hACE2). This result is consistent with the fact that the binding affinity of RBD to dACE2 is lower than that of hACE2. We further show that a few important mutations in the RBD binding interface play a pivotal role in the binding affinity of RBD to both dACE2 and hACE2. Our work reveals a molecular basis for cross-species transmission and potential animal spread of SARS-CoV-2, and provides new clues to block the potential transmission chains of this virus.
ScienceNature.com

NUDT15 polymorphism influences the metabolism and therapeutic effects of acyclovir and ganciclovir

Nucleobase and nucleoside analogs (NNA) are widely used as anti-viral and anti-cancer agents, and NNA phosphorylation is essential for the activity of this class of drugs. Recently, diphosphatase NUDT15 was linked to thiopurine metabolism with NUDT15 polymorphism associated with drug toxicity in patients. Profiling NNA drugs, we identify acyclovir (ACV) and ganciclovir (GCV) as two new NNAs metabolized by NUDT15. NUDT15 hydrolyzes ACV and GCV triphosphate metabolites, reducing their effects against cytomegalovirus (CMV) in vitro. Loss of NUDT15 potentiates cytotoxicity of ACV and GCV in host cells. In hematopoietic stem cell transplant patients, the risk of CMV viremia following ACV prophylaxis is associated with NUDT15 genotype (P = 0.015). Donor NUDT15 deficiency is linked to graft failure in patients receiving CMV-seropositive stem cells (P = 0.047). In conclusion, NUDT15 is an important metabolizing enzyme for ACV and GCV, and NUDT15 variation contributes to inter-patient variability in their therapeutic effects.
TechnologyPhys.org

Programmable structures from the printer

Researchers at the University of Freiburg and the University of Stuttgart have developed a new process for producing movable, self-adjusting materials systems with standard 3D printers. These systems can undergo complex shape changes, contracting and expanding under the influence of moisture in a pre-programmed manner. The scientists modeled their development based on the movement mechanisms of the climbing plant known as the air potato (Dioscorea bulbifera).
ScienceNature.com

Associations between KCNQ1 and ITIH4 gene polymorphisms and infant weight gain in early life

An earlier meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies in Asian populations detected five novel body mass index-associated single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), including potassium voltage-gated channel subfamily Q member 1 (KCNQ1) (rs2237892), ALDH2/MYL2 (rs671, rs12229654), ITIH4 (rs2535633), and NT5C2 (rs11191580). Whether these SNPs take effect in early life, for example, affect infant rapid weight gain (RWG), is unclear.
HealthNature.com

Association of maternal dietary habits and ADIPOQ gene polymorphisms with the risk of congenital heart defects in offspring: a hospital-based case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. To estimate the association of maternal ADIPOQ gene, dietary habits in early pregnancy, and their interactions with the risk of congenital heart defects (CHDs) in offspring. Methods. A case-control study of 464 mothers of CHDs children and 504 mothers of healthy children...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Effects of stem cells from inducible brown adipose tissue on diet-induced obesity in mice

Adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ASCs) are a promising option for the treatment of obesity and its metabolic co-morbidities. Despite the recent identification of brown adipose tissue (BAT) as a potential target in the management of obesity, the use of ASCs isolated from BAT as a therapy for patients with obesity has not yet been explored. Metabolic activation of BAT has been shown to have not only thermogenic effects, but it also triggers the secretion of factors that confer protection against obesity. Herein, we isolated and characterized ASCs from the visceral adipose tissue surrounding a pheochromocytoma (IB-hASCs), a model of inducible BAT in humans. We then compared the anti-obesity properties of IB-hASCs and human ASCs isolated from visceral white adipose tissue (W-hASCs) in a murine model of diet-induced obesity. We found that both ASC therapies mitigated the metabolic abnormalities of obesity to a similar extent, including reducing weight gain and improving glucose tolerance. However, infusion of IB-hASCs was superior to W-hASCs in suppressing lipogenic and inflammatory markers, as well as preserving insulin secretion. Our findings provide evidence for the metabolic benefits of visceral ASC infusion and support further studies on IB-hASCs as a therapeutic option for obesity-related comorbidities.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
ScienceNature.com

A hybrid computational framework for intelligent inter-continent SARS-CoV-2 sub-strains characterization and prediction

Whereas accelerated attention beclouded early stages of the coronavirus spread, knowledge of actual pathogenicity and origin of possible sub-strains remained unclear. By harvesting the Global initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) database (https://www.gisaid.org/), between December 2019 and January 15, 2021, a total of 8864 human SARS-CoV-2 complete genome sequences processed by gender, across 6 continents (88 countries) of the world, Antarctica exempt, were analyzed. We hypothesized that data speak for itself and can discern true and explainable patterns of the disease. Identical genome diversity and pattern correlates analysis performed using a hybrid of biotechnology and machine learning methods corroborate the emergence of inter- and intra- SARS-CoV-2 sub-strains transmission and sustain an increase in sub-strains within the various continents, with nucleotide mutations dynamically varying between individuals in close association with the virus as it adapts to its host/environment. Interestingly, some viral sub-strain patterns progressively transformed into new sub-strain clusters indicating varying amino acid, and strong nucleotide association derived from same lineage. A novel cognitive approach to knowledge mining helped the discovery of transmission routes and seamless contact tracing protocol. Our classification results were better than state-of-the-art methods, indicating a more robust system for predicting emerging or new viral sub-strain(s). The results therefore offer explanations for the growing concerns about the virus and its next wave(s). A future direction of this work is a defuzzification of confusable pattern clusters for precise intra-country SARS-CoV-2 sub-strains analytics.
ScienceMassage Mag.com

Biotensegrity: The Structural Basis of Life

The ability of the human body to function in the way that it does and repair itself when things go awry has been a constant source of wonder for millennia, and an incalculable number of different therapeutic interventions have been devised to assist these processes. Some require many years of...
ChemistryNature.com

Bandgap control in two-dimensional semiconductors via coherent doping of plasmonic hot electrons

Bandgap control is of central importance for semiconductor technologies. The traditional means of control is to dope the lattice chemically, electrically or optically with charge carriers. Here, we demonstrate a widely tunable bandgap (renormalisation up to 550 meV at room-temperature) in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors by coherently doping the lattice with plasmonic hot electrons. In particular, we integrate tungsten-disulfide (WS2) monolayers into a self-assembled plasmonic crystal, which enables coherent coupling between semiconductor excitons and plasmon resonances. Accompanying this process, the plasmon-induced hot electrons can repeatedly fill the WS2 conduction band, leading to population inversion and a significant reconstruction in band structures and exciton relaxations. Our findings provide an effective measure to engineer optical responses of 2D semiconductors, allowing flexibilities in design and optimisation of photonic and optoelectronic devices.
ScienceNature.com

Polarization-transparent silicon photonic add-drop multiplexer with wideband hitless tuneability

Flexible optical networks require reconfigurable devices with operation on a wavelength range of several tens of nanometers, hitless tuneability (i.e. transparency to other channels during reconfiguration), and polarization independence. All these requirements have not been achieved yet in a single photonic integrated device and this is the reason why the potential of integrated photonics is still largely unexploited in the nodes of optical communication networks. Here we report on a fully-reconfigurable add-drop silicon photonic filter, which can be tuned well beyond the extended C-band (almost 100 nm) in a complete hitless (>35 dB channel isolation) and polarization transparent (1.2 dB polarization dependent loss) way. This achievement is the result of blended strategies applied to the design, calibration, tuning and control of the device. Transmission quality assessment on dual polarization 100 Gbit/s (QPSK) and 200 Gbit/s (16-QAM) signals demonstrates the suitability for dynamic bandwidth allocation in core networks, backhaul networks, intra- and inter-datacenter interconnects.
ScienceNature.com

Investigating PLGA microparticle swelling behavior reveals an interplay of expansive intermolecular forces

This study analyzes the swelling behavior of native, unmodified, spherically uniform, monodisperse poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) (PLGA) microparticles in a robust high-throughput manner. This work contributes to the complex narrative of PLGA microparticle behavior and release mechanisms by complementing and extending previously reported studies on intraparticle microenvironment, degradation, and drug release. Microfluidically produced microparticles are incubated under physiological conditions and observed for 50 days to generate a profile of swelling behavior. Microparticles substantially increase in size after 15 days, continue increasing for 30 days achieving size dependent swelling indices between 49 and 83%. Swelling capacity is found to correlate with pH. Our study addresses questions such as onset, duration, swelling index, size dependency, reproducibility, and causal mechanistic forces surrounding swelling. Importantly, this study can serve as the basis for predictive modeling of microparticle behavior and swelling capacity, in addition to providing clues as to the microenvironmental conditions that encapsulated material may experience.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy