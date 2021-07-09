Gonzalez, Edwin Manuel - (1) Count of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

On May 13, 2021 at approximately 10:06pm NHPD Officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 Block of North Railroad Avenue (New Holland Borough) for having a suspended registration. Officers identified the driver as Edwin Gonzalez (age 30 of Lancaster). During the course of the stop officers observed numerous signs that Gonzales was under the influence of marijuana. Officers placed Gonzalez under arrest for DUI. Gonzalez refused a blood test, which will result in the suspension of his driver's license. The above charges were filed by NHPD.