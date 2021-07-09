Cancel
Chico, CA

A two-vehicle collision injured 1 person on Ninth Street (Chico, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A two-vehicle collision injured 1 person on Ninth Street (Chico, CA)

On Thursday, 1 person was injured following a two-vehicle collision on Ninth Street.

The incident happened at approximately 2:07 p.m. at the Chestnut Street intersection. Officers said the driver of the white vehicle was heading eastbound on Ninth Street. At that point, the driver of the blue vehicle was traveling Southbound on Chestnut Street when the crash took place.

The force of collision ejected the driver of the white vehicle through the car door which opened due to the crash. On arrival, medics rushed the driver to the hospital with broken bones. According to the police, alcohol does not seem to have played a part the accident.

An investigation is underway.

July 9, 2021

