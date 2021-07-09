Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston University

Harvard's Wyss Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital launch diagnostic accelerator

EurekAlert
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Boston) -- Today, the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Boston's Brigham and Women Hospital (Brigham) announce their newly founded Diagnostic Accelerator (Brigham-Wyss DxA). By combining the institutions' broad clinical and multi-disciplinary bioengineering expertise, the Brigham-Wyss DxA will enable the fast creation of diagnostic technologies through deep collaborations in a process driven by previously unmet needs.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brigham#Clinical Research#Accelerator#Women S Hospital#Harvard Lrb#Harvard University#Women Hospital#Otd#Clia#Core Faculty#Harvard Medical School#Hms#Illumina Inc#Quanterix Corp#Research And Education#Clinical Advisory Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boston University
Related
TechnologyNews-Medical.net

New Brigham–Wyss Diagnostic Accelerator could enable fast creation of diagnostic technologies

Today, the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and Boston's Brigham and Women Hospital (Brigham) announce their newly founded Diagnostic Accelerator (Brigham-Wyss DxA). By combining the institutions' broad clinical and multi-disciplinary bioengineering expertise, the Brigham-Wyss DxA will enable the fast creation of diagnostic technologies through deep collaborations in a process driven by previously unmet needs.
Economyaithority.com

Zeta Surgical Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Leading Boston-based Hospital, Partners with Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute

Zeta Surgical, a Y Combinator-backed surgical robotics company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The company also revealed plans to perform their first clinical study as part of a research partnership with Singapore’s National Neuroscience Institute. The exclusive licensing deal...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Mass General Brigham's rebrand to affect all 12 hospitals

All 12 hospitals in Boston-based Mass General Brigham will be rebranded in a three-year, up to $60 million name change that was first announced in 2019, according to the Boston Business Journal. In November 2019, the former Partners HealthCare rebranded to Mass General Brigham to highlight the system's two flagship...
CancerEurekAlert

Thinking without a brain

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. If you didn't have a brain, could you still figure out where you were and navigate your surroundings? Thanks to new research on slime molds, the answer may be "yes." Scientists from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University and the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University have discovered that a brainless slime mold called Physarum polycephalum uses its body to sense mechanical cues in its surrounding environment, and performs computations similar to what we call "thinking" to decide in which direction to grow based on that information. Unlike previous studies with Physarum, these results were obtained without giving the organism any food or chemical signals to influence its behavior. The study is published in Advanced Materials.
Rice, TXrice.edu

Rice’s top tech exec headed for Harvard

Jelinkova led university’s IT team through COVID-19 crisis. After almost seven years of outstanding leadership, Rice’s top technology executive will be leaving her post to accept a position at Harvard University. Klara Jelinkova, Rice’s vice president for international operations and information technology, plans to depart from her position in September...
ScienceEurekAlert

NIH funds new effort to discover genetic causes of single-gene disorders

The National Institutes of Health will award nearly $80 million to support the establishment of the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium and the development of novel methods and approaches that help researchers identify the genetic causes of single-gene diseases. Over 400 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with one of about...
ScienceMedicalXpress

3D 'assembloid' shows how SARS-CoV-2 infects brain cells

Researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine have produced a stem cell model that demonstrates a potential route of entry of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, into the human brain. The findings are published in the July 9, 2021...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

American Chemical Society honors Dr. Vennerstrom

Jonathan Vennerstrom, PhD, professor of pharmaceutical sciences, has earned many honors throughout his career for his groundbreaking work in medicinal chemistry to improve treatments for malaria, schistosomiasis, and other diseases. But this latest award may be the most unusual. The American Chemical Society's journal ACS Infectious Diseases has devoted its...
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

MIT and Harvard Have Sold Higher Education’s Future

Ast week Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold their edX platform to a for-profit company for $800 million. Founded by the two institutions nearly a decade ago, edX was higher education’s answer to the venture-backed start-ups jostling for an online-course windfall. With the sale to one of those firms, Maryland-based 2U, Harvard and MIT have surrendered. Their decision to fold is a major, and potentially fateful, act of betrayal.
HealthThe Post and Courier

MUSC, Harvard research shows promise in Alzheimer's and dementia treatment

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina and Harvard University believe they've found an early sign of both Alzheimer's Disease and vascular dementia. The study raises hopes of the development of a first-of-its-kind research hub for the brain disorders in South Carolina. There are no effective treatments for Alzheimer's...
CancerEurekAlert

Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation awards $4.8 million to rising investigators

Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation has announced the 2021 recipients of the Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator award--six outstanding early career physician-scientists working to develop new cancer therapies under the mentorship of the nation's leading scientists and clinicians. While there has never been a more pressing need or more promising time...
Portland, ORpdx.edu

NIH grants support the development of treatments for major diseases

Portland State University Researchers Jane Kelly and Papireddy Kancharla recently received a pair of NIH grants, funding from which will support the continued development of drug candidates for the treatment and prevention of malaria and the treatment of leishmaniasis. Under Research Professor Jane Kelly's (chemistry) direction, Portland State will lead...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain stimulation and brain lesions converge on common causal circuits in neuropsychiatric disease

Damage to specific brain circuits can cause specific neuropsychiatric symptoms. Therapeutic stimulation to these same circuits may modulate these symptoms. To determine whether these circuits converge, we studied depression severity after brain lesions (n = 461, five datasets), transcranial magnetic stimulation (n = 151, four datasets) and deep brain stimulation (n = 101, five datasets). Lesions and stimulation sites most associated with depression severity were connected to a similar brain circuit across all 14 datasets (P < 0.001). Circuits derived from lesions, deep brain stimulation and transcranial magnetic stimulation were similar (P < 0.0005), as were circuits derived from patients with major depression versus other diagnoses (P < 0.001). Connectivity to this circuit predicted out-of-sample antidepressant efficacy of transcranial magnetic stimulation and deep brain stimulation sites (P < 0.0001). In an independent analysis, 29 lesions and 95 stimulation sites converged on a distinct circuit for motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (P < 0.05). We conclude that lesions, transcranial magnetic stimulation and DBS converge on common brain circuitry that may represent improved neurostimulation targets for depression and other disorders.
Health ServicesEurekAlert

Children's National Hospital joins the Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium, receiving $12.8 million

Children's National Hospital announces a $12.8 million award from the National Institutes of Health's National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) to establish the only Pediatric Mendelian Genomics Research Center (PMGRC) as part of a new Mendelian Genomics Research Consortium. Researchers at Children's National and Invitae -- a leading medical genetics company -- will identify novel causes of rare inherited diseases, investigate the mechanisms of undiagnosed conditions, enhance data sharing, and generally interrogate Mendelian phenotypes, which are conditions that run in families.
CancerMedicalXpress

New research finds common denominator linking all cancers

All cancers fall into just two categories, according to new research from scientists at Sinai Health, in findings that could provide a new strategy for treating the most aggressive and untreatable forms of the disease. In new research out this month in Cancer Cell, scientists at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute...
Boston, MAmit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Writing for The Boston Globe, research scientist Lisa D’Ambrosio emphasizes how “caregiving faces an innovation gap. Although there is plenty of inventive energy pouring into some caregiving needs, the core tasks of caregiving — the ones requiring the most intensive, even laborious attention — appear to be last in line for a technological helping hand.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy