Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming Town Lands on List of ‘Best Small Towns to Visit’

By Jess
Posted by 
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As someone who grew up in a small town, I can honestly say there is nothing as charming as a quaint little town. As much as I was ready to move on after my time there, I still have fond memories of that 1,200-person place. And I plan on visiting again soon.

mycountry955.com

Comments / 1

My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#Tsa#Us News#Arizona 4#Trip Advisor#Americans#World#Glacier National Park 9#Tokyo 8#Tahiti 4#Bora#The Cowboy State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Air Travel
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Watch: Wyoming Wolf Pack Too Tough For Grizzly In Yellowstone Battle

You've heard the saying "there's power in numbers", right? A pack of Wolves in Yellowstone show that is absolutely true, even when they're fighting off a Grizzly. The wolf population had nearly become extinct until they were classified as an endangered species in 1973 and the greater Yellowstone Ecosystem became one of three recovery areas. In the mid 1990's 41 wolves were released into Yellowstone and through time, many have moved out of the area where they are not protected. There are an estimated 528 wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (between 12-20 MILLION acres in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho), with about 8 packs with 94 wolves in Yellowstone NP. Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is home to nearly 730 Grizzly bears with about 150 living in Yellowstone park. The Grizzly is listed as a "Threatened Species", but researchers believe the population is doing well.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Safety Is The First Rule When Riding ORV’s In Wyoming

Off Road Recreational Vehicle's are a great way to explore Wyoming, but being safe is something you need to take seriously. off-road motorcycles, ATVs and 4-wheel drive vehicles primarily used off-road. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission started keeping track of the number of deaths involving ATV's in 1982. A...
Dubois, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

Grizzly Bear Relocated Near Dubois

According to a press release, following consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated a sub adult male grizzly bear on Sunday. The bear was captured while lowering cattle depredation near Pinedale and then relocated to the Long creek drainage...
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

2 Athletes to Represent Wyoming in Special Olympics World Winter Games

Wyoming will be represented by two incredible athletes during the Special Olympics World Winter Games, which will be held in Kazan Russia on January 22-25. Julie Huber and Breyer Faddis were both nominated to represent Wyoming in the Winter Games, and both will put their skills to the test in various competitions. Fadis will be competing in snow-shoeing, while Huber will be competing in alpine skiing.
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

Save Money On Summer Travel, Casper Mountain Is right HERE

There's no need to spend lot's of money on fuel for your family summer vacation, we have the joys, adventure and comfort of Casper Mountain. Following along with Visit Casper on Instagram, they posted a very informational post in their stories: 5 Things you need to know about camping on Casper Mountain. These 5 things may seem simple to someone that goes and explores Casper Mountain regularly. If you're not the most "outdoorsy" person, but you're ready to take the plunge, these 5 things can keep you from running into disappointing situations.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

7 Central Wyoming Trails You Should Hike

As an avid hiker, I have spent a lot of time on the trails located in our area, and by that, I mean trails that are around an hour and a half away at most. While I hope to eventually branch out and cover more of the trails that cover the state of Wyoming, at this point in my life as a working mom of 5, I have to keep it a bit closer to home.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Grizzly Bears Aren’t Always Trouble Makers

Seems we only hear bad and troublesome news about Grizzly Bear 863 (also known as "Felicia") from Togwotee Pass in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. She's a very playful attentive mother!. Over the past couple months, Felicia and her cubs have been a major subject of news reports and discussion. If...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

Where Is All The Smoke In Casper Coming From?

With much of the Mountain West in flames, Casper and other parts of Wyoming are experiencing the fall out in the form of smoke. And, while the National Weather Service has issued smoke advisories for the extreme northwestern portions of the state, Casper has not been issued such a warning. That doesn't make Casper Mountain any easier to see.
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

2021 Central Wyoming Rodeo Bull Riding-Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo re-started on Tuesday in Casper after taking a year off due to the pandemic. Despite the rain and mud, the show went on and in the bull riding event, there were two qualified rides as Jordan Spears of Redding, California turned in an 89.5 and Trey Benton III had an 84. One of the top bull riders in the world, Boudreaux Campbell from Texas had a no score and he was very close to a qualified ride.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

More New Menu Items Revealed for Cheyenne Frontier Days

We are less than two weeks away from Wyoming's biggest annual festival and some more new additions to the menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days have been revealed. The popular award-winning culinary creators from Fun Biz Fair Food have added some more intriguing menu items to the growing menu for Cheyenne Frontier Days. Last week, you heard about the unique new dish, Fruity Pebble Shrimp Po'Boi, and now a recent press release has disclosed such new items as the Elote Dog, Elote Fiesta Tots, Cucumber Mint Lemonade, and The Smokestack. And it seems there will be even more to come!
Laramie, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

GoFundMe Setup to Help Fulfill Laramie Man’s Dying Wish

Laramie resident, Phil Miller, has been attempting to build a dune buggy for the past year, which is currently unfinished, but received some grim news during a recent doctor visit. Miller was given two more months to live. Now as his final wish is to drive his dune buggy, a close friend has a plan to help make Phil's dying wish come true.

Comments / 1

Community Policy