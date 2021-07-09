Cancel
Chris Young Is Ready for a Party in New Song ‘One of Them Nights’ [Listen]

By Angela Stefano
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Young is ready for a good time in his new song "One of Them Nights." Released on Friday (July 9), it's an upbeat, party-perfect track with just the right amount of guitar. "It feels like one of them nights / It's finally Friday, gonna get right," Young sings in...

newcountry991.com

Music

Watch Luke Bryan Bring a 7-Year-Old Girl Onstage for Adorable 'Down to One' Duet

Luke Bryan made one country girl's dreams come true during his Saturday night show by inviting her up onstage to perform with him. The country superstar -- who was also celebrating his 45th birthday during the Bristow, Va., stop of his Proud To Be Right Here Tour -- noticed a 7-year-old concertgoer named Darci Claire singing all the words to his song "Waves" from his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here. At the end of the song, he applauded Darci for her performance from the front row ("That was awesome!" he's heard shouting at her while giving her a high-five and blowing her a kiss in a video) and asked her to bring it onto the stage for the next song, his Country Airplay No. 1 hit "Down to One."
Music
The Boot

Cody Johnson Continues His New Music Rollout With Two More Songs [Listen]

Earlier in 2021, when he announced plans to put out a double album in the fall, Cody Johnson promised fans that he'd share two new tracks per month leading up to the project's release day. Now, he's continuing to make good on that promise, putting out "God Bless the Boy (Cori's Song)" and "Stronger" as his two new tracks for the month of July.
Music
K92.3

Dustin Lynch Offers a Double Shot of Pure Country With Two New Songs [Listen]

Dustin Lynch has just released two new tracks that will get fans looking for a dance floor and someone to dance with. As his current single with MacKenzie Porter, "Thinking 'Bout You," continues to rise, the genuinely country “Not Every Cowboy” and “Pasadena” show off a tender side with effortless vocals and romantic stories.
Celebrities
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
Music
New Country 99.1

Remember When Garth Brooks Joined Kiss on Stage?

More than two decades ago, two musical legends joined forces when Garth Brooks and iconic rokcers Kiss shared a stage. The performance was a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration that is not likely to be repeated. But with Brooks, you never say never ... Brooks actually sang a Kiss song, one he recorded...
Music

Christian Rap Song Drops [July 16th] (Listen Here)

George.Rose – Up Tuh Speed ft. Porsha Love. J Torah – WEDONTFITIN ft. Chris Lee & Scootie Wop. Which of these Christian Rap songs are you listening to today?. The post Christian Rap Song Drops [July 16th] (Listen Here) appeared first on Rapzilla.
Nashville, TN

Jordan Davis’ New Single “Buy Dirt” Arrives at Country Radio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Rising country star, Jordan Davis, released new single “Buy Dirt” to country radio today – listen HERE. Featuring country superstar Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt” follows Davis’ most recent Top 5 single, “Almost Maybes,” and his three consecutive multi-platinum No. 1 singles, “Singles You Up,” “Take It From Me,” and “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” Written by Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, and Matt Jenkins, “Buy Dirt” is the title track and centerpiece of his brand new eight song EP, which American Songwriter calls, “Davis’ most authentic vision of his artistry…” Davis and Bryan performed “Buy Dirt” on NBC’S 3rd Hour of TODAY last month. The singer/songwriter will hit the road this Fall performing on Kane Brown’s Blessed and Free Tour and his own headlining Buy Dirt Tour – tickets available HERE.
Relationships

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Celebrities

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
Celebrities

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.

