Chris Young Is Ready for a Party in New Song ‘One of Them Nights’ [Listen]

Luke Bryan made one country girl's dreams come true during his Saturday night show by inviting her up onstage to perform with him. The country superstar -- who was also celebrating his 45th birthday during the Bristow, Va., stop of his Proud To Be Right Here Tour -- noticed a 7-year-old concertgoer named Darci Claire singing all the words to his song "Waves" from his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here. At the end of the song, he applauded Darci for her performance from the front row ("That was awesome!" he's heard shouting at her while giving her a high-five and blowing her a kiss in a video) and asked her to bring it onto the stage for the next song, his Country Airplay No. 1 hit "Down to One."