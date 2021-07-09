Natural hair swim caps rejection sparks conversation on coded bias, gatekeeping and representation

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) rejects and ruled out of the Olympic Games the Black Owned British brand Soul Cap, swimming caps for men and women of color who wear locs, weaves, afros, braids, thick and curly hair. FINA previously stated, that “It (the caps) does not fit the natural form of the head, and to their best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require caps of such size and configuration.” The comments sparked so much criticism and outrage from the swimming community that FINA is now reviewing the situation. In a statement, they said they understood the importance of inclusivity and representation. “Fina is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage. FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”