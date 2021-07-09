Cancel
Natural hair swim caps rejection sparks conversation on coded bias, gatekeeping and representation

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — A rejection to allow swim caps made for natural hair in the Olympics has started a larger conversation on bias, gatekeeping and representation in the sport. Soul Cap, a U.K.-based company that sells swimming caps for “thick, curly and voluminous hair,” had submitted its product to the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for approval last year so that athletes with these types of hair could use them while participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Two Black women banned from Olympics for natural testosterone levels sparks racism conversation

Two cisgender sprinters from Namibia, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, have been banned from running in the Olympic 400-meter dash because they have a “natural high testosterone level.” Athletics organizations and doping agencies have had a busy week targeting Black women, starting with the 30-day suspension for 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson after testing positive for THC from ingesting weed, something that doesn't enhance your performance, and if anything, makes you slower. This was followed by Fina, the water sports world governing body, banning swimming caps designed for Afro hair at international competitions, including the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Fina deemed the caps were suitable as they don't follow "the natural form of the head."
Sportsthesource.com

A Swimming Cap Designed for Thick Curly Hair And Ruled Out of the Olympics, Is Now Being Reconsidered

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) rejects and ruled out of the Olympic Games the Black Owned British brand Soul Cap, swimming caps for men and women of color who wear locs, weaves, afros, braids, thick and curly hair. FINA previously stated, that “It (the caps) does not fit the natural form of the head, and to their best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require caps of such size and configuration.” The comments sparked so much criticism and outrage from the swimming community that FINA is now reviewing the situation. In a statement, they said they understood the importance of inclusivity and representation. “Fina is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage. FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to ‘Soul Cap’ and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”
Societymilwaukeeindependent.com

How the Olympic Committee perpetuates inequalities in sports by blocking swim caps for natural black hair

Swimming caps designed for natural black hair created by a black-owned brand will not be allowed at the Olympics. The hats, made by Soul Cap, which previously partnered with Alice Dearing, who qualified to become the first black female swimmer to represent Team GB at the Olympics, have been rejected by the International Swimming Federation (Fina). The body said the caps did not fit “the natural form of the head” and to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require … caps of such size and configuration.”
SportsPosted by
WJCT News

A Swim Cap Made For Black Hair Will Get A Second Look From Swimming's Governing Body

The International Swimming Federation says it will revisit its decision barring a swimming cap designed specifically for natural Black hair from being used in competition. The makers of the Soul Cap, a product tailor-made so that swimmers with voluminous, Afro-textured hair can protect their hair while in the water, said on Instagram last week that the sport's governing body had denied their application for certification. The decision effectively ensured that the cap would not be in use when the Olympic Games begin this month.
Societyaclufl.org

The International Olympic Committee is Failing Black Women

In just 10.86 seconds, Sha’Carri Richardson made history when she crossed the finish line for the Women’s 100-meter dash at the U.S. Olympic track and field trial. In an instant, the 21-year-old became an overnight sensation as she set her sights on representing the nation in Tokyo. “I just want...
Societydefendernetwork.com

The Olympics ban swimming caps for Black hair

If you’ve ever tried to get a swim cap over your natural hair, you know the struggle. SOUL CAP, a Black-owned swim company, designed a cap to address that issue and easily cover heads with thicker, curlier and more textured hair. According to BET.com, FINA the federation for international competitions...
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Marijuana, swim caps: The trouble with sports governance

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson delights fans with her vivid style, even bolder smile, strength of character and deep and open love of her grandmother. Not to mention that she runs, as she puts it, "a little faster" than the rest of us. "Splendid" is the word that comes to mind. So...
Swimming & SurfingVogue

Why The Ruling Against Swim Caps For Afro Hair At The Olympics Is A Step Backward For Sports

On Wednesday of last week, Michael Chapman and Toks Ahmed, the founders of Soul Cap – a British specialist brand producing swimming caps for Afro hair – received a response to their application to FINA, the water-sports world governing body, for their caps to be worn at the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Citing the fact that they do not follow “the natural form of the head” and that no athletes need “caps of such size”, their application was abruptly denied. This news came just over a week after the announcement that British swimmer and co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, Alice Dearing, had qualified to become the first Black female swimmer to compete on Team Great Britain this year, and it served as a global wake-up call on just how much progress there is still to be made for greater inclusivity in the world of aquatic sports.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

How a Ban on a Swim Cap Galvanized Black Swimmers

Ahead of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which begin later this month, members of the International Swimming Federation, known as FINA, are reconsidering a ban they put on a swim cap designed for Black hair. The product, Soul Cap, is meant to accommodate thicker, curlier hair textures to provide...
Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Olympics Reconsider Swim Cap For Afro & Natural Hair After Ban Criticism

The upcoming Tokyo 2021 Olympics have been shrouded in a number of racism allegations this week- angering fans with the removal of Sha'Carri Jackson over marijuana use and the banning of Black Lives Matter apparel, though the event may now be trying to retract another allegedly racist rules. On Wednesday,...
SocietyWicked Local

Faith in Action column: Swimming upstream against bias toward black hair at Olympics

The Olympics (IOC) begins this week in Japan. There is a lot on the IOC's docket to be concern about in this pandemic: 83% of the Japanese citizenry oppose holding it; its population is roughly ten percent vaccinated as of May; athletes are not required to be vaccinated albeit encouraged; the Delta variant poses a new challenge to public safety, and The New England Journal of Medicine flat-out condemns the IOC's safety protocols.
WorldPosted by
Indy100

Outrage after Paralympian Olivia Breen told her briefs are ‘too short and inappropriate’

One of Britain’s top Paralympians has been left “speechless” after she was told that the kit she’s worn for years was “inappropriate”. Olivia Breen, who is a double Paralympic world champion sprinter and long-jumper, said she had just finished a competition at the English Championships on Sunday when “one of the female officials felt it necessary to inform me that my briefs were too short”.

