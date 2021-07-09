Experts differ on need for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shot

If you got the Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine, chances are you're aware that you need two doses to reap the maximum protection from the vaccine. Those who got Moderna were told to wait 28 days between the two shots, and those who got Pfizer were instructed to wait 21 days ideally between their doses. But according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shared with CNN in late June, about one in 10 people are skipping out on their second COVID shot. Now that the Delta variant is spreading around the U.S. and cases are up in nearly all 50 states, you might be wondering if it's too late for you to get fully vaccinated, and now, there's more information on the vaccination timeline.