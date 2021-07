With limited discussion, the Shreveport City Council has unanimously agreed to put five bond proposals on the November 13 ballot. I would like to commend the City Council for unanimously approving a bond vote. This has nothing to do with politics, but is about solving city problems that have been too long neglected. We just completed listening-sessions around the city targeting the $48 million we will receive from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, and the needs that we heard directly from residents far exceeds that money. It was clear that we needed to go out for a bond issue.