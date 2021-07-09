Cancel
Turlock, CA

A hit-and-run accident injured a male pedestrian on Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue (Turlock, CA)

On Wednesday night, a male pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run accident on Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue.

As per the Turlock Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 9:45 p.m. on E. Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue. Reports suggested that a westbound vehicle hit a male pedestrian who was crossing E. Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue.

On arrival, paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, including several broken bones. Later, a woman reached at the scene and provided the authorities the location of the hit-and-run vehicle. Officers then traced and towed the vehicle as evidence. At this time, authorities are actively searching for the hit-and-run driver.

The crash remains under active review.

July 9, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

