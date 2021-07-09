A hit-and-run accident injured a male pedestrian on Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue (Turlock, CA)
On Wednesday night, a male pedestrian suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run accident on Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue.
As per the Turlock Police spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 9:45 p.m. on E. Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue. Reports suggested that a westbound vehicle hit a male pedestrian who was crossing E. Olive Avenue near Bonita Avenue.
On arrival, paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, including several broken bones. Later, a woman reached at the scene and provided the authorities the location of the hit-and-run vehicle. Officers then traced and towed the vehicle as evidence. At this time, authorities are actively searching for the hit-and-run driver.
The crash remains under active review.

