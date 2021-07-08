Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Public Land Sales - Preemption Pressure and New Madrid Claims

Southwest Missouri hospitals have hit an unwanted milestone. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Greene County earlier this week surpassed the county’s previous high for hospitalizations, recorded in December. There were 251 COVID-19 patients admitted to Greene County hospitals as of Monday. Tuesday brought more promising numbers of another sort in St. Louis, where a new headquarters is expected to mean investment and jobs. Meat producer Deli Star announced it will make its new home in the city, bringing an expected 475 jobs and nearly $100 million in capital investment. Across the state, a Kansas City-area designer has seen a big boost in business from a cameo on the small screen. Three KC, which makes Kansas City-centric gear, has experienced a bump in demand since its apparel appeared on the hit comedy “Ted Lasso.” Jason Sudeikis, a native of the Kansas City area who plays the lead role in the Emmy-nominated show, has worn apparel from Three KC, which is owned by his childhood friend.