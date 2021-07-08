Cancel
Missouri State

Missouri Bicentennial Minutes: Public Land Sales - Preemption Pressure and New Madrid Claims

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I’ve stated before, the hunger for land was a prime reason for the settlement of Missouri. Two of the main factors that frustrated settlers’ ability to gain clear title to federal land were New Madrid claims and the issue of preemption. The New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 to 1812...

