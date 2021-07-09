Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Zam Driver Turned Writer: O'Daniel shares details of her NJHFR experience

By Grant Egger - sports@enterprisepub.com
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll I had to do was be patient.It took about a week, but my request was granted and I finally received National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) photos from Acentric Rodeo. Hailey O'Daniel, Libby …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

www.enterprisepub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njhfr#Acentric Rodeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...
Washington County, NEWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Times Gone By: Blair basketball players attend 1984 Midland camp

Editor's Note: “A Look at Times Gone By” is an in-depth look at weekly Times Gone By entries compiled since 2015. These articles represent the history of Washington County sports.Before …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
GolfWashington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Junior golfers just small part of River Wilds' busy week

Young golfers worked on their tee shots, putts and chips Wednesday morning during the second day of River Wilds' three-day Junior Golf Camp.They smiled, laughed and swung — even with clouds …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Societylafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Friends of Beyond the Bell children visit Zam's Swamp Tour

The Friends of Beyond the Bell children spent the morning visiting Zam's Swamp Tour. Check out photos from their fun-filled day learning about Louisiana's unique Cajun culture. Photos provided by Lafourche Parish Government. Friends of Beyond the Bell is a non-profit that helps provide resources and helps enhance experiences with...
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Feature Filmmaking 101 with The Block Island Sound directors Kevin and Matthew McManus | The Writer Experience #148

Listen to the latest episode of The Writer Experience…. In this week’s podcast, Court and Harry are joined by filmmaking brothers Kevin and Matthew McManus, who film and TV works include American Vandal, Funeral Kings, Cobra Kai, 13 Cameras and The Block Island Sound, the latter of which they wrote, directed and produced. It premiered on Netflix back in March.

Comments / 0

Community Policy