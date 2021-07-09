Upcoming Blood Drive in Taylorville

There will be a blood drive in Taylorville from 11 AM until 2 PM on Friday, July 23rd at 900 McAdam Drive, inside the Christian County YMCA Donor Bus. To donate, please contact ImpactLife Springfield at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 60145 to locate the drive. Masks and appointments are required. According to the Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the US needs blood. Governor JB Pritzker encourages every Illinoisan to help.