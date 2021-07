Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Heading into the July 4th holiday weekend, the country’s COVID vaccination rate is not what President Joe Biden had hoped it would be. He had conceded that days ago, when he acknowledged the country would fall short of his goal that 70% of American adults receive at least one shot by Independence Day. (Even so, American adults of legal age can still get a free beer to celebrate progress against the virus.)