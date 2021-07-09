Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Friday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grim implications of a rise in pocket real estate listings.* — (M. Lerner/WaPo) It takes first-time buyers a year longer to save a down payment than it did five years ago. — (N. Bachaud/Zillow) Fort Lauderdale approves Boring tunnel to ferry drivers from downtown to the beach. — (I....

dc.urbanturf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Listings#Wapo#Alm#Wtop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Lifestylegodsavethepoints.com

Easy Guide: Unlock Epic ‘Suites’ With Hyatt Points

Whether you want to be the social room on a group trip, spice up romantic time with some otherworldly views – or just stretch out, a suite can be pretty…. sweet. But ah, the costs. They can get you. When paying with World Of Hyatt Points, not so much. Standard...
Atlantic City, NJphl17.com

Showboat Hotel opens the biggest arcade in NJ

The Showboat Hotel, once one of Atlantic City’s original casino properties and largest hotels, has been re-imagined as a family friendly resort including the largest arcade in the state of New Jersey. With over 85,000 square feet of arcade floor you’ll find all your favorites including PacMan and Space Invaders over-sized editions.
Home & Gardenmckissock.com

Is Home Renovation Necessary Before Listing In Hot Markets?

When the seller’s market is this hot, is it still necessary to renovate a seller’s home before it hits the market?. It’s no secret that most of today’s buyers want a turnkey property they can move right into, but with buyer demand skyrocketing without the inventory to meet the demand, many buyers are ready to take any suitable home they can win a bid on.
Fort Lauderdale, FLsmallbiztrends.com

Land a Corporate Client for Your Small Business

If you are a small business looking to get a corporate client, 2021 might be the year. According to Win Corporate Clients: The Real Deal 2021, for the first time in nearly three decades, companies are re-thinking, re-imagining, and re-engineering every single aspect of how they do business. This means...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

It’s crazy in the Florida Keys: Record crowds pack tourist spots post-COVID restrictions

For Floridians, summer is OUR time in the Keys. The islands are supposed to be easy to access, free of winter crowds, relaxed and budget-friendly. Not so this summer. Tourists are packing the archipelago, forcing hotel rates to skyrocket and creating lengthy waits at restaurants and landmarks. “Every tourist attraction has a long line,” reported Dara Krauss of Boca Raton, who visited Key West ...
Lifestyleluxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Discounts At Waldorf Astoria Hotels

Exclusive Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts are some of the best luxury hotels in the world. As part of the Hilton brand, Waldorf Astoria offers hotels in Hawaii, New York, Paris, Orlando, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Berlin, Rome, Chicago, Buckhead, Key West, New Orleans, Park City for skiing, Cancun, Dubai, and more. But how do you get the best discount?
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

7106 Prospect Ave, Henrico, VA 23228

Beautifully Remodeled 4BR 2BA Cape Cod in a great neighborhood! This one has been upgraded inside and out...Kitchen has brand new Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Cabinets!! Both Baths have been updated with new vanities and fixtures...New flooring and paint through out the home gives it that brand new feel! Also a brand new HVAC system has been installed...Schedule your showing soon one, this one will not last long!
Retailurbanturf.com

UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

UrbanTurf Listings is a premium property listings service that showcases some of the most appealing for-sale homes from across the DC metropolitan area. Every week we will display the newest additions from the previous seven days. Below are this week's newest properties for sale. Click the photo for each property to learn more about it. Agents, to learn more about UrbanTurf Listings, see the introduction and FAQ.
MLSurbanturf.com

As DC’s Median Home Price Hits $700,000 For First Time, Buyers Take Notice

The median home price in DC hit $700,000 for the first time in June and that new high may be affecting homebuyer demand a bit. The number of pending home sales in the region dropped 7% compared to May, according to a new Bright MLS report out today, and home showings dipped 18%. New listings hitting the market in June also rose year-over-year by at least 24% in every local jurisdiction, providing some relief to a market plagued by a shortage of homes for sale.
Businessurbanturf.com

The Near Doubling of DC Home Prices in 10 Years

The adage that it is a good time to be a home seller has never been more true in the DC region than over the past 18-24 months. A low supply of homes for sale coupled with high buyer demand has pushed home prices to new heights. But just how...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

On Manhattan’s Western Edge, Citrovia Is Bringing Whimsical Lemon Groves to NYC

As everyone who’s ever found themselves in Manhattan on a dreary February day can attest, winter is not New York’s friend. There’s an undeniable bleakness that, save for the twinkly lights and holiday-themed beverages, tends to make visitors and locals alike hesitant to venture outside. After all, for seemingly three straight months, the sky transforms into a cold gray shroud, the streets are blanketed in a thick layer of slush, and the unforgiving wind will ruin a fresh blowout. Enter Citrovia, a whimsical 30,000-square-foot art installation comprising more than 700 handcrafted, exceptionally detailed plaster lemons (and 3,800 handcrafted steel and foam painted leaves). The playful and slightly surreal lemon grove in Manhattan West is perhaps the only place in the city where it’s never dark, rainy, nor dismal, courtesy of the overhead lighting displays creating colorful moods behind two layers of pillowy white fabric (designed to mimic clouds). “It’s always blue skies here,” jokes Brookfield Properties’ Sara Fay, who commissioned the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy