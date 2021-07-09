Friday’s Must Reads

As everyone who’s ever found themselves in Manhattan on a dreary February day can attest, winter is not New York’s friend. There’s an undeniable bleakness that, save for the twinkly lights and holiday-themed beverages, tends to make visitors and locals alike hesitant to venture outside. After all, for seemingly three straight months, the sky transforms into a cold gray shroud, the streets are blanketed in a thick layer of slush, and the unforgiving wind will ruin a fresh blowout. Enter Citrovia, a whimsical 30,000-square-foot art installation comprising more than 700 handcrafted, exceptionally detailed plaster lemons (and 3,800 handcrafted steel and foam painted leaves). The playful and slightly surreal lemon grove in Manhattan West is perhaps the only place in the city where it’s never dark, rainy, nor dismal, courtesy of the overhead lighting displays creating colorful moods behind two layers of pillowy white fabric (designed to mimic clouds). “It’s always blue skies here,” jokes Brookfield Properties’ Sara Fay, who commissioned the project.