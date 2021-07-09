Gov. Justice orders additional police enforcement in I-81 work zone
CHARLESTON — Berkeley County residents are no strangers to accidents on Interstate 81, and state officials have taken notice. Gov. Jim Justice, during his daily briefing on Thursday, addressed these concerns after speaking with Senate President Craig Blair earlier this week about the work zone on I-81 near Spring Mills. That’s where a recent double fatality occurred at the southbound 19.5 mile marker.www.journal-news.net
