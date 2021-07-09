Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley County, WV

Gov. Justice orders additional police enforcement in I-81 work zone

By Kelsie LeRose klerose@journal-news.net
Journal & Sunday Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Berkeley County residents are no strangers to accidents on Interstate 81, and state officials have taken notice. Gov. Jim Justice, during his daily briefing on Thursday, addressed these concerns after speaking with Senate President Craig Blair earlier this week about the work zone on I-81 near Spring Mills. That’s where a recent double fatality occurred at the southbound 19.5 mile marker.

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, WV
Government
City
Charleston, WV
State
Maryland State
County
Berkeley County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
Berkeley County, WV
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Craig Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 81#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Traffictheriver953.com

W.VA. Gov. orders stronger enforcement on 81 and other highways

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice calls for stepped up enforcement of speed limits on major highways. After the loss of life last week at the West Virginia Virginia line on Interstate 81 Gov. Justice ordered State Police to enforce reduced speed limits in work zones. The governor also ordered the...
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

WVa Gov Orders Speed Limit Enforcement After Fatal Wreck

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday ordered stepped-up enforcement of speed limits on major highways a week after an accident killed two people. Justice announced the additional measures at a news conference in Charleston. He ordered state police to enforce reduced speed limits in work...
New York City, NYwrcr.com

Rockland Sheriff: Gov is Ignoring Law Enforcement Perspective on Public Safety

Rockland’s sheriff says the governor is ignoring the law enforcement perspective when it comes to making change in how policing is done in the state. New York governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday declared gun violence a public health issue and wants to allocate $139 million dollars in prevention programs to curb gun violence. While he acknowledges changes do need to be made, Sheriff Lou Falco says some changes have gone too far, and state and local agencies deserve to have a seat at the table when final decisions are made on how to go about fighting crime…
Texas StateWFMJ.com

Gov. DeWine authorizes OSHP to assist Texas law enforcement at border

In response to a request for assistance from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has authorized a contingent from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance. A total of 14 OSHP troopers and supervisors will travel to...
Brownwood, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Abbott orders Texas Juvenile Justice Department investigation

In a letter dated Monday, July 12, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered an investigation into allegations that certain Texas Juvenile Justice Department staff members have recently engaged in potentially illegal behavior. In response, Camille Cain, the Executive Director for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, said the agency will fully...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

Gov. Justice calls for resignation of Delegate Joe Jefferies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Governor Jim Justice is calling on Delegate Joe Jefferies, R-Putnam, to resign. “The pattern of behavior by Delegate Joe Jeffries is sad and it’s childish. Not only did he yell graphic comments about me to a group of senators during the recent Legislative Session, but now we find that his not-so-secret TikTok is full of disgustingly vulgar videos, which are especially insulting to women. This is the behavior of an immature child, not a 39-year-old father and elected official. He owes our entire state an apology for not living up to what we all deserve and expect from our elected officials,” Gov. Justice (R) said in-part in a press release Saturday afternoon.
PoliticsTimes West Virginian

W.Va. prison reform is long overdue

Although the American Civil Liberties Union report “Overcrowded and Deadly: West Virginia’s Jails are in Crisis” was published this past February, little action has been taken by the state to address the findings in the report or even respond by acknowledging the truth behind the report. Based on 2020 data...
LawCorbin Times Tribune

EMW buffer zone will not be enforced until judge weighs in

Kentucky Right to Life and Sisters for Life, a pro-life sidewalk counseling ministry, contested the ordinance in Western District Court on June 8, citing it infringed upon their constitutional rights of free speech and free exercise of religion. Attorneys agreed to postpone enforcement of the buffer zone until July 16 so both parties could compile briefs.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia lawmakers hold first hearing on Atlanta crime

ATLANTA - The Georgia House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee held their first hearing Monday on crime in the city of Atlanta. During the meeting, state lawmakers heard from law enforcement, state officials, and other stakeholders. Back in March, House Speaker David Ralston tasked the committee with coming up...
Law EnforcementNew Castle News

'A down payment on reform' New police database will boost public safety

Pennsylvania’s governor and attorney general joined legislators and representatives of state and local police across the commonwealth on Friday to celebrate the launch of a new tool to assist in the hiring of law enforcement officers and to underscore the importance of law enforcement personnel who are fully dedicated to professionalism as they carry out their sworn duty to serve and protect all citizens.
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.

Comments / 3

Community Policy