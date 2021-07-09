Gov. Justice orders additional police enforcement in I-81 work zone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Governor Jim Justice is calling on Delegate Joe Jefferies, R-Putnam, to resign. “The pattern of behavior by Delegate Joe Jeffries is sad and it’s childish. Not only did he yell graphic comments about me to a group of senators during the recent Legislative Session, but now we find that his not-so-secret TikTok is full of disgustingly vulgar videos, which are especially insulting to women. This is the behavior of an immature child, not a 39-year-old father and elected official. He owes our entire state an apology for not living up to what we all deserve and expect from our elected officials,” Gov. Justice (R) said in-part in a press release Saturday afternoon.