Four City Officials to be Sworn In During Monday's Council Meeting; New Field, Additional Parking at The Bridge to be Discussed

RICHMOND — The Eagleton Civic Center flooring renovation is the main topic of discussion, Monday, for the Ray County Commission. The public will get a chance to comment and ask questions for the first thirty minutes of the meeting. Flooring bids for the center will be voted on and the Commission will approve payables. Commissioner King will also sign the June diesel refund. The Missouri Care Act will be discussed as needed. Commissioners also reserve the right to enter into closed session, without notice, when deemed necessary. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Ray County Commission Room in Richmond.