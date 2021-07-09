Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Four City Officials to be Sworn In During Monday's Council Meeting; New Field, Additional Parking at The Bridge to be Discussed

connect-bridgeport.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday’s meeting will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Bridgeport City Council with a couple of familiar faces. Mayor Andy Lang and councilmen John Wilson, Jon Griffith and Jason Campbell will be sworn in to serve their terms won during the municipal election in June. It will be the second term for Lang. Wilson is an incumbent on Council and will be serving his fourth term, while Griffith and Campbell fill the seats of Dustin Vincent and Bob Greer, both of whom chose not to run for re-election.

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Campbell
Person
Andy Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Field#Football#Council Meeting#Bridgeport City Council#Fieldturf#Musco Lighting#Parks#Little League#Pony League#Llc#Govhr#Center Court#Simpson Baptist Church#The Bridge Sports Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lacrosse
Related
Grand Island, NENebraskaTV

GI City Council to hold joint health meeting on Monday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island City Council will hold a joint meeting with the Central District Health Department on Monday. The city said they will discuss contact tracing, will look at the past year, as well as a budget overview. The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to...
South Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

South Hutchinson City Council meets Monday

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council could add a member during Monday’s agenda session. Mayor Matt Nisly will nominate Megan Weber to the council. The council will vote to appoint her at that time. The city council was short two seats after Jeff Dovel and Tyler Graves announced their resignations in June.
Porterville, CAPorterville Recorder

Tate to be sworn into city council

Tuesday’s regular scheduled meeting will begin a little early to administer the oath of office and seat a new City Council member – Lawana Tate, who will serve the unexpired term of Council member Daniel Penaloza, who resigned on June 8, through November 2022. Tate is a life-long resident of Porterville committed to community and service.
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Council to discuss 5G ordinance, parking

The Norman City Council will discuss the possibility of 5G cellular technology coming to Norman and special limits on parking during its study session tonight. AT&T has contacted the city regarding the possibility of bringing the technology to Norman, and the council will hear a presentation on the city’s ordinance and possible changes to it. The fifth generation improvements are a successor to the 3G and 4G networks of previous years, and the network is designed to increase bandwidth and download speed.
Ray County, MOKMZU

Ray County Commission to discuss Eagleton Civic Center renovation during Monday’s meeting

RICHMOND — The Eagleton Civic Center flooring renovation is the main topic of discussion, Monday, for the Ray County Commission. The public will get a chance to comment and ask questions for the first thirty minutes of the meeting. Flooring bids for the center will be voted on and the Commission will approve payables. Commissioner King will also sign the June diesel refund. The Missouri Care Act will be discussed as needed. Commissioners also reserve the right to enter into closed session, without notice, when deemed necessary. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Ray County Commission Room in Richmond.
Arnolds Park, IAkicdam.com

Arnolds Park City Council Discusses Traffic Issues

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Several non-related traffic issues were on the Arnolds Park city council agenda Wednesday night. Councilman Matt Richter revealed that the Iowa Department of Transportation intends to place a third stop-light in town during its next upgrade of Highway 71. There’s currently electronic traffic control on Broadway Avenue to downtown and 202nd Avenue which goes to the Taco House, but there are now plans for a controlled intersection on Linden Street near the Boonedocks convenience store. The Arnolds Park City council also approved a cooperative grant application with the city of Okoboji for a fiber-optics system that would help coordinate the traffic lights in both communities for better flow.
Walker, LAtheadvocate.com

Walker Council discusses bridge, road and park projects

WALKER — Long-awaited improvements to bridges on Brown and Elm streets, both damaged in the August 2016 flood, are almost complete, members of the City Council learned July 12 at their monthly meeting. The city’s Chief of Staff Jamie Etheridge said work on the two bridges lacked only a few...
Elgin, ORPosted by
La Grande Observer

Elgin City Council holding public meeting to discuss $2.5 million grant

ELGIN — The Elgin City Council will hold a public meeting to discuss an application for a Community Development Block Grant. Elgin will use the grant to mitigate the floodplain impact on its sewer system, according to Elgin City Councilor J.T. Thorne. The city council is asking the public for its input on the fund’s allocation. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Elgin City Hall.
Hutto, TXcommunityimpact.com

Durango Farms day care size, additional parking approved by Hutto City Council

Hutto City Council approved a recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission to expand the Durango Farms day care during its July 15 meeting. Development plans for the Durango Farms neighborhood, situated west of FM 1660 and north of East Street, include a day care west of Mager Lane intended to serve families in the neighborhood. The land parcel designated for the building was limited to 2,500 square feet. Following city council approval, the new approved size is 12,000 square feet, within the typical day care range, SEC Planning principal Mark Baker said during the commission meeting July 6.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces City Council Meetings to Return to City Hall Monday

After 16 months of meetings, work sessions or special meetings that had to be conducted remotely by video conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Cruces City Council is returning to City Hall, 700 N. Main St., to conduct its business. City Council will conduct its first meeting since March 2020 in Council Chambers at...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Fremont City Council holds special meeting to discuss large capital projects

The Fremont City Council had a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss large capital projects as part of ongoing conversations regarding the upcoming biennial budget. During the meeting, council members were asked to rank what they believed to be the most important of 14 capital projects submitted for consideration by city staff.
Restaurantscwbradio.com

Neillsville City Council Discusses New Coffee Shop, Dog Park and More

The Neillsville City Council held a Public Hearing on a Conditional Use Permit for a Public Coffee Shop. The coffee shop will be at 216 Sunset Place. Director of Public Works Luke Friemoth presented the application and public notice of this public hearing was in the Clark County Press and area landowners were notified.
Burbank, CAmyburbank.com

Mike Albanese Officially Sworn in as interim Chief of Police at Burbank City Council Meeting

Mike Albanese was officially sworn in as interim Chief of Police for the City of Burbank at the City Council meeting held on Tuesday, July 13. “Known for his professionalism, strong leadership, and interpersonal skills, Mike Albanese has been pivotal in helping the Burbank Police Department advance its culture of respect, integrity, and excellence,” Burbank City Manager Justin Hess said as he introduced Albanese. “I am confident that Mike Albanese will excel in his new role, and I am honored to see him sworn in as interim Chief today.”
Politicsfox44news.com

Proposed Temple budget to be discussed at City Council meetings

Proposed Temple budget to be discussed at City Council meetings. Proposed Temple budget to be discussed at City Council meetings. Copperas Cove construction project to lead to temporary street closure. Woman arrested in pursuit identified. Killeen police officer charged with sex assault of a child. Waco ISD Bond Discussion (5:30...
Cameron, MOKMZU

Cameron City Council schedules Monday meeting

CAMERON — Cameron City Council has scheduled a meeting for Monday evening. Items on the agenda are public participation with the council, a motion to reappoint Debbie Hahn and Veronica Dial to the Cameron Housing Authority, and approving the minutes of the July 6, 2021 meeting. Other items to be discussed are accepting a company as the city’s auditor for a third consecutive year and a resolution of the city of Cameron in support of Cameron Family Apartments. The council will move into closed session to discuss attorney-client matters before adjourning. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Cameron City Hall.
Bay City, TXbaycitysentinel.com

"New council member sworn in" by: Mike Reddell

Bradley Westmoreland received the oath of office to City Council’s Position 3 Wednesday, July 7. Westmoreland will serve the unexpired term of the late Councilman Brent Marceaux. The Bay City native - Westmoreland is a 2000 BCHS graduate - said he’s engaged in public service. “I love this community and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy