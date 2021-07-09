Four City Officials to be Sworn In During Monday's Council Meeting; New Field, Additional Parking at The Bridge to be Discussed
Monday’s meeting will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Bridgeport City Council with a couple of familiar faces. Mayor Andy Lang and councilmen John Wilson, Jon Griffith and Jason Campbell will be sworn in to serve their terms won during the municipal election in June. It will be the second term for Lang. Wilson is an incumbent on Council and will be serving his fourth term, while Griffith and Campbell fill the seats of Dustin Vincent and Bob Greer, both of whom chose not to run for re-election.connect-bridgeport.com
Comments / 0