Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Zaila Avant-garde Spells Her Way to Victory

By Maggie Astor, Maria Cramer, New York Times
WRAL
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last few words were rattled off in a swift spelling duel, with only two finalists still on the stage, Chaitra Thummala and Zaila Avant-garde. First was fewtrils (things of little value), which Chaitra, a 12-year-old who just finished sixth grade in San Francisco, got right. Then retene (a chemical isolated especially from pine tar, rosin oil and various fossil resins but usually prepared from abietic acid), which Zaila got right. And finally neroli oil (a fragrant pale yellow essential oil obtained from flowers chiefly of the sour orange and used especially in cologne and as a flavoring).

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Coltrane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avant Garde#Espn#Neroli#Black American#Australian#Espn#The New York Times#Guinness World Records#Hexco Academic#Kaplan#Qashqai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Orlando, FLhotspotatl.com

14-Years-Old Zaila Avant-Garde Wins The 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee Title Rocking Her Natural Hair

Congratulations and bows are in order for Zaila Avant-garde who, at 14-years-old, is the first Black person and Louisiana resident to win the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee title. Zaila conquered the title (with her afro beautifully displayed for the world to see) over 12-year-old Chaitra Thummala of Frisco, Texas by properly spelling the word “Murraya” which, by definition, is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian tress having pinnate leaves and flowers. Zaila defeated 11 finalist at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida to win the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee title and the first-place prize which is $50,000.
SocietyHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Zaila Avant-garde won but can more Black spellers make it to the top?

The first Black American Scripps National Spelling Bee champion’s win is a victory for all of us — not just Black America. No matter your ethnicity, you benefit from the contributions of Black Americans in the areas of science, law and education, just to name a few. Whenever history is made, we should all celebrate as another glass ceiling has been broken.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Spelling Bee: Zaila Avant-garde is first African American winner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has become the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old basketball prodigy from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
rolling out

Spelling Bee champ Zaila Avant-garde wins full scholarship to college

It has been a whirlwind for Zaila Avant-garde in the days after becoming the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The 14-year-old high school freshman was catapulted to instant national fame after her spelling championship victory was aired live on ESPN. Her historic achievements and exceptional skills earned her an invite to the ESPYs this weekend.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Enters a Bar in the Deep West

Todays' #jokeoftheday is about a young man from the old days of the west. He went in search of a job at a saloon, and after getting the job, the owner gave him a warning he didn't see coming. A young man from the old days of the American west...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

50 Cent: ‘Too rich? There’s no such thing’

When 50 Cent came off his first major headline tour, he had 38 million dollars sitting in his bank account. At the time, his monthly bills came to $800, plus the cost of the Mercedes-Benz C220 he'd bought for his grandmother. Fiddy sensed the IRS hovering – there was only one thing to do with this newfound wealth. Spend it. It was 2003, the year the artist born Curtis Jackson released his career-making, game-changing studio debut Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – a brisk, funk-inflected reflection on a life most violent. Just three years earlier, he'd cheated...
Behind Viral VideosMSNBC

Black TikTok creators refuse to be the latest Black artists erased from their art

TikTok has become a powerful vehicle for young creators to expand their reach and even earn an income. But it appears to be much easier to do so if you’re white. Black creators and other creators of color have been struggling to receive the same kind of recognition, although they are often the ones who create the original dance routines that go viral — a lot of times without attribution.

Comments / 0

Community Policy