1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Hansen Dam (Los Angeles, CA)

On Wednesday night, 1 person was sent to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Hansen Dam.

As per the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident took place at around 6:00 p.m. They added that a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck. The accident led to the closure of all eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway.

On arrival, authorities found the overturned truck which was “well involved in fire” while closing traffic. First responders transported the truck driver to a hospital with minimal injuries while two other people refused hospitalization.

Some officials handled a small fuel leak from the truck. The CHP mentioned that the crash blocked all eastbound lanes. They redirected the traffic at Osborne Street. By 7:45 p.m., the authorities stated that the closure will stay in effect for at least another two hours.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

July 9, 2021