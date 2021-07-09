Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Hansen Dam (Los Angeles, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCi5i_0arvQZH400
1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Hansen Dam (Los Angeles, CA)

On Wednesday night, 1 person was sent to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on 210 Freeway near Hansen Dam.

As per the Los Angeles Fire Department, the incident took place at around 6:00 p.m. They added that a semi-truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck. The accident led to the closure of all eastbound lanes of 210 Freeway.

On arrival, authorities found the overturned truck which was “well involved in fire” while closing traffic. First responders transported the truck driver to a hospital with minimal injuries while two other people refused hospitalization.

Some officials handled a small fuel leak from the truck. The CHP mentioned that the crash blocked all eastbound lanes. They redirected the traffic at Osborne Street. By 7:45 p.m., the authorities stated that the closure will stay in effect for at least another two hours.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

July 9, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Freeway#Hospitalization#Traffic Accident#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on I-10 (New Orleans, LA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on I-10 (New Orleans, LA) On early Sunday morning, one person lost their life after being fatally struck by a vehicle on I-10. The auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 10 West, just past the Norman C. Francis Parkway Overpass. On arrival, officers found an unresponsive male lying on the shoulder of the road on the Carrollton Avenue/Airline Highway exit and a silver vehicle lying near the adjacent railroad tracks.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash claimed life of a bicyclist on Westbank (New Orleans, LA)

A hit-and-run crash claimed life of a bicyclist on Westbank (New Orleans, LA) A bicyclist was killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Westbank. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident took place at the intersection of General DE Gaulle Drive and Westbend Parkway on the Westbank in Algiers. As per the preliminary reports, a man was hit by a vehicle that escaped from the scene after the crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy