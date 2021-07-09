Cancel
Neal Justin: New documentary celebrates Lynx star Maya Moore's off-court mission

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Most sports documentaries celebrate athletic accomplishments. "30 for 30: Breakaway" is no exception. The film, premiering at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN, tracks basketball standout Maya Moore's success in high school, college and in the WNBA, where she has led the Minnesota Lynx to four national titles. She's been honored in Washington, D.C., so many times that President Barack Obama has joked that a White House wing might need to be named after her.

NBAPosted by
Bring Me The News

Maya Moore to be featured in ESPN documentary

Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore will be the subject of a new ESPN documentary debuting next Tuesday entitled "Breakaway." "Breakaway" is the latest installment in ESPN's 30 for 30 series which documents Moore's prolific basketball career and her fight for social justice off the court. After winning four WNBA titles...
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers dedicates ESPYs speech to Black women; Maya Moore accepts Arthur Ashe Courage Award

UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers took home yet another award Saturday night, winning the ESPY for Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports. As she stood in the rain on the ESPYs rooftop stage in New York City to accept the honor, the sophomore phenom deflected the attention away from herself and used her platform to celebrate Black women and advocate for more media coverage of Black ...
Basketballharrisondaily.com

Moore non-committal on WNBA return with documentary upcoming

NEW YORK (AP) — Maya Moore's husband Jonathan Irons had a quick answer when asked if he wanted to see his wife play basketball again. “I see her all the time. we have a basketball hoop in the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We...
NBAWDIO-TV

Minnesota's Maya Moore, Paige Bueckers accept ESPY awards

Minnesota Lynx legend Maya Moore accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Awary during the ESPYs on Saturday for her work on criminal justice reform. Moore stepped away from her basketball career in 2019 to seek justice for Jonathan Irons, who was serving a 50-year prison sentence after being wrongly convicted of burglary and assault. Irons' conviction was overturned last year and he was freed. The couple later married.
BasketballGwinnett Daily Post

WATCH: Collins Hill grad Maya Moore's Arthur Ashe Courage Award speech at The ESPYs

Collins Hill grad Maya Moore accepted the prestigious Arthur Ashe Courage Award at The ESPYs on Saturday. Moore stepped away from basketball in 2019, during the prime of her career, and launched her “Win with Justice” program to focus on the criminal justice system, including the case of Jonathan Irons, a wrongfully convicted man who was convicted of burglary and assault and sentenced to 50 years in a Missouri prison. He had served 23 years of his sentence when his conviction was overturned thanks to the work of Moore, his advocate. He was released from prison in July 2020.
BasketballJanesville Gazette

ESPN documentary gives intimate look at UConn women’s basketball legend Maya Moore’s fight for love, justice and humanity

The opening scene of ESPN’s “30 for 30″ documentary “Breakaway,”. The moment signifies the beginning of what’s ultimately a 75-minute intimate dive into Moore’s private life, specifically focusing on Moore’s ongoing sabbatical from the game so that she could help overturn the wrongful conviction of a family friend, now her husband, Jonathan Irons. Irons spent 23 years in prison before he was freed in the summer of 2020.
