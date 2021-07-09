Cancel
Delta Now Accounts for More Than a Quarter of New NYC COVID Cases

By Jennifer Millman
NBC New York
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant has been found in 26% of positive NYC samples studied, up from 17.1% in the health department's last report; the week before that, delta was found in 10.6% of samples tested. That strain now accounts for 26.8% of New Jersey samples sequenced in the last four weeks,...

www.nbcnewyork.com

