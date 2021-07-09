Cancel
Nike Spikes Handmade By Co-Founder With Early Logos Estimated To Sell For $1.2M

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 11 days ago

These Nike sneakers don’t have that perfect ‘swoosh’ logo, but they’re not knockoffs either. And they’re worth about a million dollars. With Olympic fever on a high, auction house Sotheby’s is celebrating the games with a special Olympic Collection sale, set to open on July 23—the same day as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ Opening Ceremony. Among the prized items to look out for is a scruffy pair of track and field spikes handmade by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

