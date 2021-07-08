Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Harry Winston’s Apartment in Fifth Avenue, NY (Listed for $32.5 Million)

homestratosphere.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Winston is a name known all over the world for his top class jewelry designs that the rich and famous covet. It earned him the nickname King of Diamonds and Jeweler to the Stars. His New York Apartment overlooking Central park is now on the market priced at $32.5 million.

www.homestratosphere.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Weisberger
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Paula Zahn
Person
Harry Winston
Person
Marilyn Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Fifth Avenue#Manhattan#Renaissance Revival#The Academy Awards#Smithsonian#Warren Wetmore#Grand Central Terminal#The Mayflower Hotel#The Royal Hawaiian Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Country
China
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Two Apartments at NYC’s Crown Building Fetch a Combined $64.5 Million

Two large apartments at the luxury building Aman New York are in contract for their full asking prices of $34.5 million and $30 million, further cementing that Manhattan’s ultraluxury market is on the upswing. Amie Buchanan, global director of residence sales at luxury hospitality brand Aman, confirmed that there have...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

For Dior, a Temporary Store With Flair on Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK — The new Dior store on Fifth Avenue and the southeast corner of 59th Street is only temporary — it will operate for about two years — yet the impression befits one of the world’s leading luxury brands. The two-level, 6,480-square-foot space is inspired by Dior’s Champs-Élysées flagship...
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Bette Midler sells NYC penthouse for $45M

After more than two decades, it’s time to close the curtains on Bette Midler’s Upper East Side penthouse. Midler and her husband, Martin von Haselberg, sold their triplex at 1125 Fifth Avenue for $45 million, property records show. John Burger of Brown Harris Stevens had the listing. The couple first...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones list extraordinary New York apartment with Central Park views for $21.5million

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones put their extraordinary New York apartment on the market for $21.5million. The expansive four-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom penthouse home was designed by Thierry Despont and offers sweeping city views overlooking Central Park West. Situated on the top floor of the Kenilworth building, which was built in...
homestratosphere.com

Pascal Mouawad’s Mansion in Bel Air, CA (Listed for $15.75 Million)

Pascal Mouawad is a famous celebrity jeweler dubbed as the Jewelry Guru to the stars most notable for his fine jewelry that has appeared on red carpets and runways worn by notable celebrities and models with a Guinness Record for the most valuable bra under his belt worn by Heidi Klum. His Bel Air mansion is now on the market priced at $15.75 million.
homestratosphere.com

Eleonora R. Sears’ Mansion in Boston, MA (Listed for $22 Million)

Eleonora R. Sears was one of the world’s best female athletes and considered as the most versatile with countless championship trophies on many different fields of sports under her belt as well as Hall Fame membership to different sports. Her mansion in Boston’s Gold Coast is now on the market priced at $22 million.
mansionglobal.com

432 Park Penthouse to Ask as Much as $170 Million

Saudi retail and real-estate magnate Fawaz Al Hokair is planning to list his penthouse at 432 Park Avenue—one of New York City’s most luxurious condominiums—for as much as $170 million, according to three people familiar with the situation. That price point is nearly twice what Mr. Al Hokair paid for...
Real EstateWKRC

Internationally famous jeweler to the stars lists his Bel Air mansion for $15.75 million

Pascal Mouawad, an internationally famous jeweler to the stars, has listed his Bel Air mansion for sale at $15.75 million. Mouawad’s fine jewelry designs have graced runways and red carpets from the Oscars to Paris Fashion Week and worn by celebrities from Elizabeth Taylor to Britney Spears. He has produced eight gemstone-encrusted Fantasy Bras for the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show, landing him in the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s most valuable bra for his “Very Sexy Fantasy Bra” worn by Heidi Klum in 2011. He joined forces with Kim Kardashian to produce the reality star’s jewelry line, Belle Noel, and teamed up with her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for their first business venture, Metal Haven, a line of teen and tween accessories. His other celebrity collaborations include Heidi Klum and Nicole Richie.
blackchronicle.com

Shonda Rhimes Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for $25 Million

Television megaproducer Shonda Rhimes is moving out of her L.A. home. Rhimes has listed her seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate in L.A.’s Hancock Park neighborhood for $25 million, People reports. The three-level, 11,749-square-foot mansion, which sits on 1.14 acres of land, is listed with Ed Solórzano of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.
talesbuzz.com

Ariana Grande’s former High Line condo sells for $12M

Grammy Award-winning songstress Ariana Grande’s former rental in a High Line condo is in contract and about to close. The residence is at 520 W. 28th St., the shapely building designed by starchitect Zaha Hadid. First asking around $16 million, it will sell for around $12 million, sources say. The...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

JLL brokers 43,000 s/f in leases at 505 Fifth Avenue

JLL has completed a total of 42,821 s/f of leasing in three transactions at 505 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on behalf of building owner Stawski Partners. Pharma firm Mesoblast Inc., signed for 16,052 s/f on the entire third floor; Brean Capital took 16,052 s/f on the entire fifth floor, and Brownstone Investment Group signed for 10,717 s/f on the entire 10th floor.
Real EstateRock Hill Herald

California landmark, a spectacular Queen Victorian, lists for $24 million. Take a look

One of the most famous architectural masterpieces in California rests on Coronado, near San Diego. The Hotel del Coronado, lovingly known as “The Del,” is instantly recognizable with its wooden structure. And while that piece of history isn’t for sale, another is — the “Baby Del,” the Queen Anne Victorian with a similar architectural build, has listed for $24 million.
California StateThe Jewish Press

California Legalized Theft. Porch Piracy Soared.

California legalized theft with Proposition 47. Since then pharmacies and small businesses have been forced to shut down by a wave of shoplifters with nothing to fear from the law. But it’s not just stores that are reeling from the crime wave unleashed by criminal justice reform. Proposition 47 was...
Books & Literaturetalesbuzz.com

A fairy tale of what Prince Harry prints

It’s the hottest book in publishing, but our very own columnist Maureen Callahan managed to get a hold of it. Here, on a manuscript smuggled out page-by-page by an overworked French intern, is your first exclusive excerpt from Prince Harry’s new memoir. I’ll never forget the way that fateful day...
EconomyPosted by
ARTnews

British Telecom Tycoon David Ross to Sell Portion of Collection at Sotheby’s

British philanthropist David Ross is selling a portion of his collection at Sotheby’s. Sixty works that Ross amassed over the course of two decades will be offered in a dedicated sale titled “This is Tomorrow,” which takes its name from the 1956 Whitechapel Gallery exhibition that helped cement the British Pop art movement—an area in which Ross’s holdings are particularly rich. The auction will take place online with bidding open between September 7 and 15.

Comments / 0

Community Policy