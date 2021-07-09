Cancel
Luke Combs’ Unreleased ‘Five Leaf Clover’ Is Full of Gratitude [Watch]

By Angela Stefano
Cat Country 107.3
Cat Country 107.3
 12 days ago
As promised, Luke Combs delivered a second brand-new, unreleased song to fans on Thursday night (July 1). "Five Leaf Clover" finds the country star grateful for all of the blessings he's received — and, frankly, a little shocked that they've all come his way. Throughout each verse, Combs reflects on...

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Billy Strings
Luke Combs
#Clover
American Songwriter

Listen to All 11 No. 1 Hits From Luke Combs

Luke Combs is setting records. The North Carolina native has reached the top of the charts with his most recent single “Forever After All.” This marks Combs’ eleventh consecutive No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have...
Luke Combs Makes It 6 in a Row At Number-1 with “Forever After All”

Just over 2 months of 2021 belong to Luke Combs. That’s how long his songs have claimed the number-one spot on the Billboard country airplay chart. First with “Better Together” back in January and February…. and now here in June and July “Forever After All” is spending its 6th week...
Luke Bryan Brings 7-Year-Old Fan on Stage for Duet

Luke Bryan has a fan for life after he invited a 7-year-old girl in the front row of his Saturday night concert to sing on stage with him. After he saw Darci Claire singing every word to his song "Waves," Bryan gave her a high-five and invited her on stage for his song "Down to One." The sweet moment was caught on video and later published on YouTube.
Kicker 102.5

Laine Hardy Performs ‘Memorize You’ for ‘The Bachelorette’ [Watch]

Laine Hardy brought his new single to reality TV this week. The Season 17 American Idol winner performed "Memorize You" on a different ABC show, The Bachelorette. The plot of Monday night's (July 5) episode found Bachelorette Katie Thurston overseeing a game of sport ball. We're not being dismissive — the game looked to have literally been made up for the show, but many viewers probably didn't mind, as the suitors were in black or red wrestling singlets. Hardy was not among that throng.
Luke Combs, George Strait Make Billboard’s List of 2020 ‘Money Makers’

Luke Combs, George Strait and Blake Shelton are the only country artists who made it onto the list of Billboard's 40 Money Makers, the Top Paid Musicians of 2020. With minimal touring last year due to the pandemic, these artists charted due to “strong 2020 streaming and physical sales performances,” according to the publication.
Nashville, TNCMT

Dylan Scott On His Latest Release, “New Truck,” and Feeling Like He “Belongs” In Nashville

When connecting with CMT.com, Dylan Scott is in the midst of a six-day break on the east coast swing of what will be 40 dates of joining Caylee Hammack in opening for Luke Bryan on his Proud To Be Right Here tour. “It’s so slow right now,” Scott offers during a Wednesday morning Zoom call. However, Scott’s success of late has him excited about the future and chomping at the bit for more. In the past five years, his singles “My Girl,” “Nobody,” and “Hooked” have all achieved either chart-topping or top-five Billboard Hot Country Songs chart success. As well, he’s been streamed over a billion times, plus for “Nobody,” he won a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. As well, May 2021 saw him play the Grand Ole Opry, too. “[My recent success] confirms to me that I belong in Nashville. Everyone wakes up every day doubting themselves and their life choices. But right now, I’ve [clearly] made the right choices, and this feels cool, says the Bastrop, Louisiana, native.
Cambridge Township, MIDaily Telegram

Jason Aldean closes out Faster Horses before excited fans

CAMBRIDGE TWP. — Country music star Jason Aldean may have been as happy to see his fans and they were to see him Sunday at the Faster Horses Festival. The lineup for the third and final day of the festival at Michigan International Speedway was as anticipated as the first two with afternoon openers of Jimmie Allen followed by Riley Green. Mitchell Tenpenny began the evening festivities with long-time country music artist Tracy Lawrence performing before headliner Aldean.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Daily News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married after six years together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have gone from “The Voice” to exchanging vows. The singers are officially married, People magazine reported. Stefani and Shelton obtained a marriage license last week in Tishomingo, Okla., the Johnston County Court confirmed. Upon receiving the license, the star-powered couple had 10 days to use it. They got engaged last October, about five years after they ...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...

