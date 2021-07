Alice “Faye” Taylor, 65, of Benton Harbor, Michigan passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. Faye, as she was affectionately known, was the fifth of six children born to the union of the late James Arthur Windmon Sr. and Maud Ethel (Travis) Windmon born on April 4, 1956 at Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan.