Elois M. Henry, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Timbers of Cass County. A Celebration of Life Service will be held, on Friday, July 9, at 12:00PM, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor James Dunn officiating. Burial will follow and South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Elois online may do so at www.clarkch.com.