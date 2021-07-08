Cancel
Dowagiac, MI

Elois M. Henry

WSJM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElois M. Henry, 95, of Dowagiac, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Timbers of Cass County. A Celebration of Life Service will be held, on Friday, July 9, at 12:00PM, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor James Dunn officiating. Burial will follow and South Wayne Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Elois online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

www.wsjm.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
