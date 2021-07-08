Cancel
South Haven, MI

Colleen Renee VanWagner

WSJM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen Renee VanWagner, 64, of South Haven, passed away May 25, 2021 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born January 5, 1957 to James and Jamesine (Brown) Hitchcock in Paw Paw, Michigan. Colleen attended Lawton High School. She then went on to receive her Associates Degree in Accounting from Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Colleen married Bob VanWagner in 2002 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and they shared 19 years of marriage before her passing. Colleen worked as an administrative assistant at the Palisades Nuclear Plant for 30 years until her retirement in 2019. She loved her pool and shopping, especially at Walmart. She also had a love for her animals especially her dogs, cat, mini donkeys, and ducks. Colleen was a #1 Nana and very much enjoyed watching her grandchildren.

