Lansford “Bud” J. Moore

Lansford J. (Bud) Moore, 102, of Holland, formerly of Glenn, Michigan, passed away November 28, 2019 at Freedom Village in Holland. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 4, 1917 to E. L. and May Bell Moore. He attended Morgan Park and Lindbloom High Schools and received a B.A. from Kalamazoo College in 1940. He was married June 21, 1942 to Jane Merson of South Haven. They were long time members of the Peoples Church in Kalamazoo and later the Unitarian churches of Akron, Ohio and Deerfield, Illinois. He served for forty years as an executive in the forest products industry, first with the Sutherland Paper Company in Kalamazoo and later with Packaging Corporation of America. He along with his wife Jane were also lifelong participants in community activities including school and alumni functions, scouting, and later in support of the Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.