Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenn, MI

Lansford “Bud” J. Moore

WSJM
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLansford J. (Bud) Moore, 102, of Holland, formerly of Glenn, Michigan, passed away November 28, 2019 at Freedom Village in Holland. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 4, 1917 to E. L. and May Bell Moore. He attended Morgan Park and Lindbloom High Schools and received a B.A. from Kalamazoo College in 1940. He was married June 21, 1942 to Jane Merson of South Haven. They were long time members of the Peoples Church in Kalamazoo and later the Unitarian churches of Akron, Ohio and Deerfield, Illinois. He served for forty years as an executive in the forest products industry, first with the Sutherland Paper Company in Kalamazoo and later with Packaging Corporation of America. He along with his wife Jane were also lifelong participants in community activities including school and alumni functions, scouting, and later in support of the Al-Van Humane Society in South Haven.

www.wsjm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Deerfield, MI
State
Maryland State
City
Glenn, MI
City
Holland, MI
City
South Haven, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Holland, MI
Obituaries
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Akron, MI
South Haven, MI
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Jane Moore
Person
Thomas Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake View Cemetery#Lindbloom High Schools#B A#Kalamazoo College#The Peoples Church#The Al Van Humane Society#Al Van Humane Society#P O Box 421#General Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Netherlands
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy