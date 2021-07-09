Best Virginia – What It Brings To TBT 2021

As West Virginia’s entry in The Basketball Tournament, the Best Virginia squad is a versatile group that appears to have a number of different combinations it could use to meet the challenges of different opponents and styles in the winner-take-all event that begins on Saturday, July 17. As always, offensive firepower, and the ability to make shots consistently, likely loom as the barrier between the starting gate and a deep run for BV, which holds a No. 2 seed in the West Virginia Regional.