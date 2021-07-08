National Rural Health Association on EMT shortage: We 'are finding this to be untenable'
A Montana man's accident highlighted the life-threatening difficulties the U.S.'s rural residents face from the nation's growing shortage of volunteer EMTs. Two years ago, Vern Greyn, a 58-year-old Dutton, Montana, resident fell 12 feet from a tractor and hit his head, NPR News reported. Greyn's wife called 911, but the volunteer EMT who showed up wasn't strong enough to get him into the ambulance. The EMT, who was also Greyn's daughter-in-law, had to call for help from the nearest town, leaving the injured man waiting for help for at least 30 minutes.patientdaily.com
