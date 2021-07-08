Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

National Rural Health Association on EMT shortage: We 'are finding this to be untenable'

By Andy Nghiem
patientdaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Montana man's accident highlighted the life-threatening difficulties the U.S.'s rural residents face from the nation's growing shortage of volunteer EMTs. Two years ago, Vern Greyn, a 58-year-old Dutton, Montana, resident fell 12 feet from a tractor and hit his head, NPR News reported. Greyn's wife called 911, but the volunteer EMT who showed up wasn't strong enough to get him into the ambulance. The EMT, who was also Greyn's daughter-in-law, had to call for help from the nearest town, leaving the injured man waiting for help for at least 30 minutes.

patientdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emts#Volunteers#Rural Health#Urban Areas#Npr News#Emt#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Emergency Medical Services
Related
Bisbee, AZmyheraldreview.com

Copper Queen ER nurse recognized as rural health volunteer of the year

BISBEE — “We thought she was about 80 or 90 years old with all she has accomplished. She is just remarkable.”. So said Kevin Driesen, representing the volunteer Arizona Rural Health Association, as he presented Danielle Bouchever, registered nurse for the Emergency Department at the Copper Queen Community Hospital, with the Distinguished Martha Ortiz Volunteer Award on July 14.
Health ServicesJanesville Gazette

Hanaman receives Rural Health Ambassador Award

Alison Hanaman was awarded the 2021 Rural Health Ambassador Award from the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative. The award recognizes hospital employees who exceed expectations in promoting their hospital and make significant contributions to rural health care. Hanaman is one of 14 recipients in the state. Hanaman works as the emergency...
Utah StateDaily Herald

National blood shortage being felt in Utah too

The Red Cross and Intermountain Healthcare both say there’s a severe blood shortage happening right now, and they’re calling on Utahns to help. The shortage can be attributed to a number of factors, the organizations say, including a recent rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries — all of which can require blood. Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said his organization has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected over the past three months to meet demand.
Health ServicesWNEM

National blood shortage could affect local hospitals

Lifesaving blood supply is running low in mid-Michigan and across the nation with health officials fearing another possible surge of coronavirus due to the rapid spread of the delta variant in the United States. Blood donations have taken a big hit over the past year and half due to the...
HealthWorld Health Organization

Webinar series on Rural Health Equity

Globally, poverty tends to have a rural face. Extreme poverty continues to be overwhelmingly rural, accounting for almost 4 in 5 people living in extreme poverty. Multidimensional poverty is also more intense in rural areas; of the 1.3 billion people who are multidimensionally poor, 1.1 billion people—84.2 percent—live in rural areas. The shared UN framework for action: Equality and non-discrimination at the heart of sustainable development explicitly calls out the need to do more to address the needs of people experiencing extreme poverty, including in rural areas.
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Doctor shortage hits rural areas hardest

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Long before the COVID-19 pandemic took an unprecedented toll on health care in America, rural areas were already facing the threat of closing hospitals. With a nationwide shortage of doctors, it may become increasingly more difficult to access quality care in less populated parts of Kentucky. What...
Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Find source of iron shortage before resuming blood donations

DEAR DR. ROACH: A year ago, I was diagnosed with iron deficiency anemia. A colonoscopy found no problems. An endoscopy found a small raw spot on my stomach lining; it was not bleeding. My iron count was 7. Two months earlier it was 102. I was told to take an iron supplement twice a day. Now a year later, it is back up to 78. Up until my diagnosis, I had been donating one unit of blood approximately every eight weeks. My doctor told me to stop the blood donations, which I have done. I also eat more iron-rich foods than I used to. My blood type is 0+, and the blood centers are asking for donations. At what point will it be OK for me to donate again? -- A.H.
Public Healthoregonbusiness.com

Delta Variant Highlights Urban-Rural Health Divide

Small-scale collaborations replace mass-vaccination sites as the fight against COVID-19 goes rural. The era of mass vaccination clinics is over in Oregon, but the pandemic is not yet in the rearview mirror. That’s especially true in rural corners of the state. Low vaccination rates — and the appearance of the delta variant — have prompted public health officials to pivot their strategy for getting the state vaccinated.
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

Ventilator and staffing shortages force rural Missouri hospitals to seek help

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Some hospitals in Missouri saw a spike in Covid-19 cases by nearly 27% last weekend, which caused some to experience a ventilator shortage. Dr. Robin Blount with Boone Hospital said the biggest hot spot is southwest Missouri in the Springfield and Joplin area. "I know this morning they were reporting that in Springfield between Mercy and CoxHealth they had over 300 inpatients," said Blount.
Public Healthlakepowelllife.com

Navajo Nation Public Health Order

NAVAJO OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH & PROTECTION PROGRAM. Rescinding the Stay at Home (Shelter in Place) Public Health Emergency Order, Implementing a “Safer at Home” Public Health Emergency Order, Revising Gathering Limits and Continuing Daily Curfew. I. Paragraphs I – IX from Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-004 are included...
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued a New COVID Warning

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in your state, as the Delta variant rips through unvaccinated people and threatens to spin-off more mutants. Concerned about the spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, offered a wake-up call warning on CNN. Read on for six pieces of essential advice given this whole new ballgame—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Maryland Statemocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days

Governor Hogan Renews State of Emergency for Maryland After 12 Days. On June 15th, Governor Hogan announced that the state of emergency due to COVID-19 would be lifted effective July 1st. Last week on July 12th, Governor Hogan renewed the state of emergency and catastrophic health emergency in a proclamation, which you can view here. There were no press releases or public announcements from the Governor’s office regarding the state of emergency, which lead to speculation as to why it was reinstated.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Health Care Systems Facing Blood Shortage

As Wisconsin residents get back to normal summer activities this year, blood donation centers in the state are reporting a shortage of blood. Justin Kern, communications director for the American Red Cross of Wisconsin, said his organization usually sees a dip in appointments over the summer. But he said part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy