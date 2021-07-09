A review of appropriate indicators for need-based financial resource allocation in health systems
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 674 (2021) Cite this article. Optimal, need-based, and equitable allocation of financial resources is one of the most important concerns of health systems worldwide. Fulfilling this goal requires considering various criteria when allocating resources. The present study was conducted to identify the need indicators used to allocate health resources in different countries worldwide.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
