Participant perspectives of a telehealth trial investigating the use of telephone and text message support in obesity management: a qualitative evaluation
Background: Quantitative evidence suggests that interventions involving telephone calls and text message are feasible and effective for improving lifestyle intervention adherence and clinical outcomes among adults with obesity. The aim of this article is to provide qualitative insight into the perspectives and experiences of participants who completed a telehealth trial exploring the use of telephone and text support as adjunctive tools to support a community-based obesity management program. Methods: Focus groups were conducted in order to evaluate program acceptability and overall participant perceptions of the clinical trial. Thematic content analysis was used to analyse the data, aided by the development of a thematic network. Results: The telehealth trial was well received. Participants found the telephone and text message support highly beneficial, providing encouragement, motivation and accountability via a simple and convenient mode of communication. Conclusions: These findings suggest a high degree of promise for the incorporation of telephone and text support in obesity management.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
