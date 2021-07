EVERETT, Wash. — United Airlines is leaving Everett’s Paine Field Airport this October, according to online travel website The Points Guy. The airline told The Points Guy that it is making the decision due to “demand trends.” It will suspend service to from Denver to Everett, Wash., on Oct. 5, 2021. That was the only route United had been operating out of Paine Field after ending service to San Francisco in February 2020.