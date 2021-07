The Indianola baseball team traveled north Thursday for a doubleheader at Mason City. The Indians came away with a split, winning game 1 3-2 and falling in game 2 5-2. Game 1 saw the Mohawks take a 2-0 lead after two, but Indianola plated three runs in the third to take the lead. Those runs would prove to be the winning runs, as both teams were scoreless the rest of the way.