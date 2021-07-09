Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Kendryte K510 tri-core RISC-V AI processor deliver up to 3 TOPS

By Jean-Luc Aufranc (CNXSoft)
cnx-software.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendryte K510 is a 64-bit tri-core RISC-V processor clocked at up to 800 MHz with AI accelerators that succeed the 400 MHz Kendryte K210 dual-core RISC-V AI processor released a few years ago first in Kendryte KD233 board, and then boards like Maxduino or Grove AI HAT conveniently programmable with Arduino or Micropython.

www.cnx-software.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Risc V#Software Engineering#Processors#Ai#Kendryte Kd233#Grove Ai Hat#K510#Cnx Software#Dsp#Gnne#Vad#Spi Nand#Jpeg#Mipi Dsi#Mipi Dphy Tx#Bt1120#Mipi Csi#Mipi Dphy Rx#Fbc Audio#Usb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computerscnx-software.com

Reverse engineering the SDK for BL602 RISC-V WiFi & BLE microcontroller

Bouffalo Lab BL602, and its big brother BL604 with extra GPIOs, are RISC-V microcontrollers with WiFi and Bluetooth LE that offer an alternative to Espressif Systems ESP32 WiSoC, although it has been joined with Espressif’s own RISC-V solution with ESP32-C3. Soon after the “announcement” in October 2020, we found out...
Computerscnx-software.com

Embedded development board features Microchip PolarFire RISC-V FPGA SoC

Microchip/MicroSemi first introduced PolarFire RISC-V FPGA SoC at the end of 2018, with the chip being like the RISC-V equivalent of Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ Arm & FPGA MPSoC. The following year, ARIES Embedded unveiled the ARIES M100PF system-on-module and evaluation board, before Microchip launched PolarFire SoC Icicle 64-bit RISC-V and FPGA development board, followed by the more compact PolarBerry SBC in 2020. There’s now at least a fourth platform based on PolarFire SoC with Aldec TySOM-M-MPFS250 embedded development board.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Notebook processors: Intel is phasing out “Lakefield” and 15-watt six-cores

Intel is phasing out ten Lakefield (Core iL) and Comet Lake-U (Core i-10000U) mobile processors. Manufacturers can still order the affected CPUs in the coming months; Intel will deliver the last copies in April 2022. Under the code name Lakefield, Intel presented its first hybrid processors with different CPU cores....
Electronicscnx-software.com

DIY Raspberry Pi 4 mini server includes UPS and OLED information display

While the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC has greater multimedia capabilities, it can also be used for headless projects like mini servers or networked access storage (NAS). Michael Klements’s DIY Raspberry Pi mini server is especially interesting as it’s cute, and includes a UPS to handle power failures, plus an OLED display to show information. Here’s the final result.
Computerscnx-software.com

XiangShan open-source 64-bit RISC-V processor to rival Arm Cortex-A76

SiFive Performance P550 was supposed to be the most powerful RISC-V core to date, capable of outperforming Arm’s Cortex-A75 core in raw performance, but especially in terms of efficiency, with three times the performance per mm2. But there may be an even more powerful RISC-V processor, albeit developed as a...
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Fraunhofer IPMS RISC-V processor core for functional safety supported by development tools from IAR Systems

With its latest release of development tools for RISC-V processors, Swedish software manufacturer IAR Systems offers support for the ISO 26262 ASIL-D ready certified RISC-V processor core "EMSA5-FS" of the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems IPMS. Users of the toolchain software will thus benefit from simplified certification processes for functional safety, lower costs over the entire product lifecycle and maximum performance in RISC-V-based applications. The new EMSA5-FS processor core from Fraunhofer IPMS is marketed by partner CAST Inc.
SoftwareArs Technica

Google tries out error correction on its quantum processor

The current generation of quantum hardware has been termed "NISQ": noisy, intermediate-scale quantum processors. "Intermediate-scale" refers to a qubit count that is typically in the dozens, while "noisy" references the fact that current qubits frequently produce errors. These errors can be caused by problems setting or reading the qubits or by the qubit losing its state during calculations.
ComputersTechRadar

AMD Threadripper 5000 64-core processor could launch as soon as August

AMD’s super-powerful Threadripper series of processors could get a new entry as soon as August, if new rumors are to be believed. According to the MoePC website, the Threadripper 5000 series, code-named “Chagall”, is coming soon, however the upgrades may be a bit disappointing. AMD vs Intel: who makes the...
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Andes certifies Risc-V SIMD and DSP reference models

Risc-V core design house Andes Technology has certified reference models for its cores with ‘P’ extensions from Imperas. Cores carrying the P designation have SIMD and DSP extensions to the instruction set for data processing and real-time operation. “The RISC-V International P Extension Task Group is in the final stages of submitting the specification to the official ratification process, which is expected to be completed within H2 2021,” according to Oxfordshire-based Imperas, which has also updated its simulation technology to accommodate P-capable cores. “Developers can now use the Imperas reference models to evaluate multicore design configuration options for SoC architecture exploration.”
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

AMD 4700S 8-Core processor desktop PC kit based on PlayStation 5 SoC

AMD has listed a new AMD 4700S 8-Core processor desktop PC kit which seems to be based on the PlayStation 5 System On a Chip (SoC) motherboard. The system is based on the AMD Zen 2 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power. “AMD 4700S Desktop Kit with 8 ultra-responsive processor cores built using the same architecture that powers AMD Ryzen processors.” If you are wondering why there are no memory slots the motherboards Hynix GDDR6 memory is soldered underneath and takes the form of 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14Gbps. The soldered design of the motherboard allows AMD to create a smaller form factor as well as providing a complete desktop PC kit taking “the guesswork out of matching the right components when building a system” says AMD.
TechnologyT3.com

2022 iPad Pro will reportedly have a world-first processor, but the story doesn't add up

A report from Nikkei Asia says that Apple will debut a new cutting-edge way of making processors in an iPad model releasing in late 2022, and this has been reported as being likely for an iPad Pro (for example, here at MacRumors, and here at 9to5Mac). However, the original Nikkei report does not mention the iPad Pro specifically at all, and the idea that it would be the Pro doesn't fit for me.
Computersphoronix.com

RISC-V Supports Some Exciting Features With Linux 5.14

The RISC-V architecture code supports more functionality with the in-development Linux 5.14 kernel. First up, with Linux 5.14 RISC-V now supports transparent hugepages. Transparent hugepages for reducing TLB overhead for page look-ups and helping out performance particularly for systems/servers with large amounts of RAM can now work on RISC-V. All of the kernel code is in place for this forthcoming kernel.
TechnologyBenzinga

Canaan Introduces Self-Developed Edge AI Chip, The Kendryte K510

Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) announced it is launching an independently designed and developed RISC-V-based edge AI chip Kendryte K510 at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference. The original data flow computing technology of the K510 improves the chip's computing power by three times. The K510 is highly customizable and capable...
Softwarephoronix.com

Haiku Marching Towards R1 Beta 3, RISC-V Bring-Up, Intel Display work

The Haiku open-source operating system building off the inspiration and work of BeOS is continuing strong over the summer months. The Haiku OS project has published their June 2021 progress report with a lot of work being tackled as part of this "BeOS successor" that has been in the works for two decades. Highlights for June include:
Softwarearxiv.org

A Survey on RISC-V Security: Hardware and Architecture

The Internet of Things (IoT) is an ongoing technological revolution. Embedded processors are the processing engines of smart IoT devices. For decades, these processors were mainly based on the Arm instruction set architecture (ISA). In recent years, the free and open RISC-V ISA standard has attracted the attention of industry and academia and is becoming the mainstream. Data security and user privacy protection are common challenges faced by all IoT devices. In order to deal with foreseeable security threats, the RISC-V community is studying security solutions aimed at achieving a root of trust (RoT) and ensuring that sensitive information on RISC-V devices is not tampered with or leaked. Many RISC-V security research projects are underway, but the academic community has not yet conducted a comprehensive survey of RISC-V security solutions. In order to fill this research gap, this paper presents an in-depth survey on RISC-V security technologies. This paper summarizes the representative security mechanisms of RISC-V hardware and architecture. Based on our survey, we predict the future research and development directions of RISC-V security. We hope that our research can inspire RISC-V researchers and developers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy