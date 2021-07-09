Our Readers Write

The weekend edition of the Ledger & Times for June 25-27, 2021, section B, contained an excellent “Lifestyles” column by Martha Andrus that ended with her observations about how to fix our City of Murray pool. After saying some nice things about the acrobatics of Mike Sykes over the last several years that have kept the pool operating, Martha says “even Mike couldn’t fix the issues related to the pool last year or this year. It is the lack of money, very simply put.”