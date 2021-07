The Toronto Blue Jays are making improvements in a less than flashy manner and that could lead to exciting times. The Toronto Blue Jays currently sit 4 games back of the AL Wild Card race and 9 games back of the division leading Red Sox. On paper, there is a lot of ground to make up, but in reality, this Blue Jays team is young and talented and perfectly capable of making some noise. They have obvious needs heading into the July 31st Trade Deadline and, while there is opportunity for a big splash, the club has taken the boring road to improving thus far…and that could be exciting.