Nassau judge removes Kimberly Kessler from court, murder trial set for December

NASSAU COUNTY, fla. — Nassau County murder suspect Kimberly Kessler was back in court Thursday after being found competent in June to stand trial in the 2018 murder of her co-worker Joleen Cummings.

[ RELATED: Murder suspect Kimberly Kessler has been ruled competent to stand trial - again ]

In typical fashion, Kessler was disruptive during the virtual hearing. As Judge James Daniel attempted to get Kessler - who was restrained in a wheelchair - to participate, she repeatedly shouted “Jordan Beard is Joleen’s cousin.”

Jordan Beard is an assistant public defender for the 4th judicial circuit. He is not Joleen’s cousin.

She was eventually removed.

Judge Daniel said there would be no more Kessler hearings via Zoom. She will be brought to the courthouse.

But prosecutors have now asked the trial be delayed until December.

Kessler’s next status conference is set for Aug. 12. The trial is now set for Dec. 6.

©2021 Cox Media Group