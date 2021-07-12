Cancel
Healdsburg, CA

This 45-minute Bay Area hike through a 110-year-old farm ends at a winery

By Susana Guerrero
SFGate
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I drove two hours north from my East Bay home to Healdsburg for my very first hike of 2021. It was also my first hike of any kind in about four years. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy hikes — usually the easy to moderate ones — but I’ve never been particularly outdoorsy. I get winded at the slightest incline and require some encouragement to keep me motivated. So when I heard about the 45-minute hike at Warnecke Ranch ending with a wine tasting, it was exactly the kind of adventure I could get excited about.

