How to Choose the Right Venue for Your Next Hybrid Event
In the last year and a half, the events industry has been turned upside down, making it important to start setting new expectations for the future. But where do you begin? The mere mention of the word "hybrid" will cause shivers and non-committal brush offs from many event organizers. The main reason for this is fear of the unknown — what it entails, the uncertainty around it and the extra planning that comes with it.www.successfulmeetings.com
Comments / 0