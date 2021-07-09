Cancel
Nina Metz: What documentaries can tell us about this summer's climate catastrophes

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate last month, the Pacific Northwest saw temperatures as high as 116 degrees Fahrenheit, leading to more than 100 heat-related deaths in Oregon alone. During roughly the same period, a tornado hit Chicago’s western suburbs. Earlier this week, parts of Florida were under a hurricane warning. And firefighters in California are currently tracking three major wildfires, with concerns that they may be worse than those causing the record-breaking destruction seen in 2020.

Aerospace & DefenseNBC News

Same-day delivery: Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to make history with suborbital spaceflight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, may soon have a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos will attempt to fly to space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. If he is successful, he will make history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip will also be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

