Racist 'iCarly' viewers came for Laci Mosley. Hollywood can learn from her response

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaci Mosley was excited when she sat down for the video call that would change her life: During the virtual meeting with Ali Schouten ("Champions"), showrunner of the "iCarly" revival now airing on Paramount+, the "Black Lady Sketch Show" actor learned that her character would be a "fully developed" person with dreams and aspirations.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 3

