Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

At least 83 aftershocks follow 6.0 magnitude earthquake at California-Nevada border

KIII TV3
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALIFORNIA, USA — Authorities say a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that was felt across hundreds of miles in California and Nevada didn't cause any major damage or injuries. The United States Geological Survey said the quake hit near the California-Nevada border southeast of Markleeville. Its epicenter was centered just miles from Walker, California. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including nearly a half-dozen of magnitude 4.0 or greater.

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Aftershocks#Extreme Weather#M5#Usgs Research Geologist#M3#Caltrans#S R 89
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Eureka, CAInsurance Journal

M5.1 Earthquake Confirmed off Northern California Coast

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck off the Northern California coast late Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed. The earthquake just before midnight was about 12 kilometers west of Petrolia in Humboldt County and 56 kilometers southwest of Eureka, according to the USGS. The depth was just over 30 kilometers. The...
Florida Stategolatinos.net

Wildfires Impact Florida 15th Most

Wildfires have ravaged the American West in the recent past. Of the 10 costliest wildfires on record, only two occurred prior to 2017, according to the Insurance Information Institute. And this year is shaping up to be more of the same. When considering total acres burned, 2020 was very close to being the most destructive wildfire year on record; as of the start of summer, 2021 is on pace to exceed last year’s numbers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy