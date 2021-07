David L. Heirls, 85, of Edinboro, died Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Erie VA Medical Center. He was born in Erie, Pa on March 16,1936, the son of the late Louis Heirls and Monica (Heirls) Steva. David served in the US Navy during the end of the Korean War. He worked at Kim Kraft as a printer for 35 years, retiring in 2005. He attended Strong Vincent High School, and was an avid bowler.