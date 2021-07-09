Letters to the Editor

The title of the article was perfect on July 1, “Newbury Says Acquiring Land ‘Unique Opportunity.” It is unique! How often as taxpayers do we get the opportunity to pay twice for something? How often do we get told something from those in government positions (even local trustees or board members) one thing and then told the exact opposite later when it fits their narrative? How often are we told “we want your input” knowing this is lip service because they already know what they plan to do? OK, maybe it’s not unique.