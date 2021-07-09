Cancel
A place to remember: Ben Goldsmith on creating a garden memorial to his beloved late daughter

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re not admiring my new pond properly,’ says the activist, environmentalist and Old Etonian Ben Goldsmith, laughing. We’re standing in front of what looks like a large hole, an hour into a wellie-clad walk around Cannwood, his 300-acre Somerset farm. We’ve already passed a beaver dam on a small stream, two White Park longhorn cows and their calves, wild beehives, a red kite, a wildflower meadow, a kitchen garden, two brand-new, zoo-grade enclosures for wildcats – and a natural swimming pool. We’ve also found a rogue piece of tarpaulin, which Ben picks up for his eldest son, 16-year-old Frankie, who is ‘building a den with the little ones’; his youngest son, Arlo, aged three, feeds the pigs nearby.

