U.S. Supreme Court protects privacy of nonprofit supporters

legalnews.com
 11 days ago

Last week, the United States Supreme Court issued a landmark decision protecting the privacy of individuals who support nonprofit organizations. The case, Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta, challenged a California requirement that any charity seeking to solicit funds must disclose its major donors to the state attorney general. This requirement was imposed by Vice President Kamala Harris when she was California’s attorney general. In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court held that “California’s disclosure requirement is facially invalid because it burdens donors’ First Amendment rights and is not narrowly tailored to an important government interest.”

legalnews.com

