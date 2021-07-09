Überrito Fresh Mex Launches Ambitious Franchise Expansion Plan
Überrito is poised for growth with several locations open across the Houston market and the backing of MRI Heritage Brands, Inc., a five-brand and 40-unit restaurant company. From the time Überrito Fresh Mex was launched in 2014, the brand has been engrained in the tradition of quality, variety, and experience. Today, that set of core values still determines the restaurant concept’s direction and has kept the brand on solid footing, even during the height of the pandemic, without sacrificing its from-scratch cooking roots.www.franchising.com
